Selena Gomez poses with mom, sister in rare family photo: 'Couldn’t love this more'

Selena Gomez spent some quality family time with her mom and sister at a concert over the weekend.

Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself alongside the “Wolves” singer, 26, and her younger daughter and Gomez’s sister, Gracie Teefey, 6.

SELENA GOMEZ SHOWS OFF NEW DOG ON INSTAGRAM: 'SO CUTE'

“Dos-generations of Cyndi-Boppers!” she captioned the post. The trio appeared to be attending a Cyndi Lauper concert, per Hollywood Life.

“Best picture ever,” one person commented on the shot.

“So sweet,” said another.

“Couldn’t love this more,” said a third.

“They get it from their mama! Gorg!” commented a fourth.

SELENA GOMEZ SLAMS INSTAGRAM, CALLS IT ‘DANGEROUS, UNHEALTHY’

Though Gomez has made some public appearances this year — like at the Cannes Film Festival and again at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in June — the star has kept a relatively low-key profile.

Separately, Gomez recently posed for a shot in a sizzling red one-piece during her cousin's bachelorette party in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.