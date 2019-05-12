Evan Rachel Wood jokes men should get 'mandatory vasectomies' after Georgia 'heartbeat' bill signed into law

Evan Rachel Wood jokingly suggested on Thursday that men should get "mandatory vasectomies" until they're ready to have children after the state of Georgia signed a bill into law making it illegal to get an abortion once a heartbeat is detected.

"Mandatory vasectomies until you want to have children. They can be reversed, so," she tweeted. "Come on guys, Lets save lives! Whats that? A hard no? Why? Cause its your body and we dont get to make that choice for you? Ooooooohhhhhh!!!"

The "Westworld" actress followed up in a tweet on Friday that she doesn't actually believe men should be required to get vasectomies "because I dont believe we should legislate peoples bodies, its a dangerous slippery slope."

"I used the example to point out the hypocrisy of always putting the responsibility, punishment, blame, or means of prevention, solely on women," she added.

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday signed into law the "Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act," or the so-called "heartbeat" bill.

The legislation, which will take effect at the beginning of 2020, will prohibit abortions in the state after a heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. The law allows exceptions in the case of rape, incest, or if the life of the mother is in danger.

Wood, 29, wasn't the only Hollywood star to speak out regarding the bill. Actress-turned-political activist Alyssa Milano was mocked for her response to the new law, which included her calling for a "sex strike."

"Our reproductive rights are being erased. Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy," Milano tweeted. "JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on."

