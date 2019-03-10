'Glee' star Lea Michele marries Zandy Reich

Lea Michele is a married woman!

Lea Michele Kicks Off Bachelorette Weekend with Tropical Hawaiian Getaway

The former Glee star and fiance Zandy Reich tied the knot in front of friends and family in Napa, California, on Saturday, ET confirms.

Michele looked stunning in a white strapless gown, her hair slicked back in a sleek updo and a long veil, per People, who was first to report the news.

Lea Michele Celebrates Engagement Party with Hilary Duff, Emma Roberts and More

Meanwhile, Becca Tobin and Darren Criss were among the guests and Ryan Murphy officiated the nuptials, according to US Weekly. The bride had previously announced that her best friend, Jonathan Groff, would be her maid of honor.

The wedding comes a month after the actress had her bachelorette party in Hawaii with Emma Roberts, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and JoAnna Garcia Swisher, among other gal pals.

Lea Michele Shows Off Huge Engagement Ring While Dishing on Surprise Proposal

Michele and Reich were first spotted together in July of 2017. The pair announced their engagement in April of 2018. The brunette beauty couldn't have looked happier in her sweet engagement announcement pic, smiling from ear to ear as she covered her face with her hand -- and showed off her stunning ring on the beach!

"Yes," she captioned the adorable shot.