Selena Gomez defends Hailey Baldwin, debuts new single 'Look at Her Now'

Selena Gomez is not a fan of “tearing other women down.”

Gomez, 27, took to Instagram to defend Hailey Baldwin from Internet hate upon the release of her comeback track, “Lose You to Love Me,” on Wednesday.

Though the lyrics of the song seem to throw shade at Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber, the singer advised fans that attacking Baldwin, Bieber’s wife, is not appropriate behavior.

SELENA GOMEZ 'SEEKING TREATMENT' TO 'TACKLE HER EMOTIONAL ISSUES HEAD-ON,' SOURCE SAYS

Speaking candidly to the camera during an Instagram Live session, Gomez told fans to be as kind as possible.

“I am so grateful for the response this song is getting. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that,” Gomez said.

“Please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is — if you’re my fan don’t be rude to anyone, please,” she said, seemingly alluding to Baldwin.

SELENA GOMEZ RETURNS TO SOCIAL MEDIA, OPENS UP ABOUT 'CHALLENGES' IN 2018

“Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Just please, for me, know that that’s not my heart and my heart is only to release things I feel that are me and that I’m proud of. And that’s all that I’ll say,” Gomez concluded.

Upon the release of Wednesday’s comeback track, Gomez shocked fans again by dropping a surprise track entitled “Look at Her Now” on Thursday.

The anthem, much like “Lose You to Love Me,” deals with painful breakups.

JUSTIN BIEBER PENS POEM TO 'SOULMATE' HAILEY BALDWIN: 'I THINK ABOUT YOU, GOD'S GREATEST CREATION'

“They fell in love one summer / A little too wild for each other / Shiny ’til it wasn’t / Feels good ’til it doesn’t,” Gomez sang on the track.

The singer has been romantically linked to several musicians throughout her career, including Nick Jonas, Zedd and The Weeknd. Her relationship with Justin Bieber was also highly publicized.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gomez and Bieber’s relationship started in December 2010 and involved many breakups and makeups over the course of eight years. Amid the on-and-off relationship, Bieber entered a relationship with Baldwin, daughter of famed actor Stephen Baldwin. Bieber and Baldwin wed in 2018.