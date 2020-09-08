Selena Gomez jokes her exes think she's 'crazy'

Selena Gomez doesn't care much about what her exes think of her.

The 28-year-old singer recently spent some time -- virtually -- with YouTube beauty guru Nikkie De Jager for a video on her online channel, which was shared on Sunday.

The two discussed Gomez's makeup line Rare Beauty, and dove into topics like old friends, music and marriage.

The "Back To You" singer said in the video that her wedding is "never gonna happen," according to Us Weekly.

“It’s hard in quarantine,” admitted the star in reference to dating, though noted her comment was "not an invitation" for advances toward her.

It seems she also feels similarly about her song lyrics.

"It’s just funny because I release things that say 'I want a boyfriend' and stuff. People say that and I’m like, 'No, I didn’t really mean it though,'" Gomez explained. "Guys are a lot of work."

She jokingly added: "Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy, so I don’t care."

The star has been part of a few high-profile relationships, including with popstar Justin Bieber, who is now married to Hailey Baldwin.

Gomez and Bieber, 26, dated on-again-off-again from 2011 to 2018. Nearly two years after things ended for good, a source told the outlet that Gomez was "extremely relieved" to have closed that "chapter of her life."

She also dated The Weeknd for 10 months in 2017, and she's been linked to Charlie Puth and Orlando Bloom in the past as well.

The former Disney star addressed her public relationships during an episode of her HBO Max cooking show "Selena + Chef."

"When people think of me … do they just think of me as, ‘Oh, that girl who was with that person' and that’s it?" she said, per Us Weekly. “I would be devastated if people think that because I’ve worked so hard to not be that ..."