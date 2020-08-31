Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Entertainment
Published

The Weeknd appears at VMAs appearing looking like he broke his nose

Injuries for R&B singer were actually makeup, report says

By Marisa Dellatto | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 30Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

The Weeknd is blinded by the light — and bruised in the face.

At the 2020 VMAs, the singer — who took home the VMA for best R&B and video of the year for “Blinding Lights” — appeared to have a broken nose and black eyes and was bleeding during his performance atop Hudson Yards in New York City.

2020 MTV VMAS: MILEY CYRUS DAZZLES IN SPARKLING SHEER DRESS, SWINGS ON DISCO BALL DURING PERFORMANCE

But don’t call 9-1-1 just yet: it was just makeup.

In this video grab issued Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, by MTV, The Weeknd accepts the award for best R&amp;B video for "Blinding Lights" during the MTV Video Music Awards. (MTV via AP)

In this video grab issued Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, by MTV, The Weeknd accepts the award for best R&amp;B video for "Blinding Lights" during the MTV Video Music Awards. (MTV via AP)

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, embraced a similar battered aesthetic in the short film “After Hours,” which has the same name as his most recent album, and in the music video for “Blinding Lights.”

The 30-year-old donned that gory look, blood and red jacket included, when he performed on SNL in March. He was also seen on the streets of New York last week like that, most likely when he pre-taped parts of his performance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Weeknd’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Bella Hadid, 23, was also a part of the VMAs, when she presented the special “Tricon” award to Lady Gaga, 34.

His album “After Hours” was nominated for six awards.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment