Selena Gomez explains social media break, promises to be ‘a little bit more involved’

Selena Gomez explained her brief absence from social media on Wednesday and vowed to start sharing more content soon.

Gomez, 28, returned to Instagram on Thursday with a video to talk about her social media break.

"I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven’t been posting that much," she began.

The “Rare” singer continued: "I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there’s so many exciting things coming up that I can’t wait to share with all of you."

Gomez explained that the current state of the world left her wanting to take a step back from her social platforms. Without diving into specifics, her comments appeared to reference the past few months of racial tensions amid the Black Lives Matter movement. She said “it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just joyful or celebratory.”

“It was really hard for me and I’ve taken the time to learn, truly learn, about what’s going on and I continue to make that my priority," she added.

The Disney Channel alum also vowed to be more present with her followers in the future.

"But just letting you know that I’m going to be a little bit more involved and I’m just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing,” Gomez said.

She concluded: “Thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon.”

On Friday, Gomez posted a photo as she lounged in her new home and played the guitar. "Things I’ve been doing in quarantine- settling into my new house and guitar lessons," she captioned the picture.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer hasn’t posted much content across social media platforms in recent months.

Beginning in June, Gomez joined other celebrities in handing over their Instagram accounts to leaders in the Black community in order to educate her followers on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Those Instagram takeover discussions are saved on Gomez’s Instagram highlights.