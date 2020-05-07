Selena Gomez says she's 'feeling unsettled' amid pandemic, reveals what's been helping keep her calm

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus quarantine has had repercussions on many people out there, including Selena Gomez.

The "Back to You" singer recently chatted with athletic outfitter Puma to discuss what she's been up to during the viral outbreak.

"Like everyone else, I am feeling unsettled and going through a variety of emotions during this time. For that reason, I think it’s important to stay informed and be aware of the latest news, but also take breaks from it because it can be overwhelming," she said when asked how she's staying calm. "Reading and listening to music have been a huge factor in keeping me calm."

Gomez, 27, said that she's been trying to stay social and that being away from friends and family has been "one of the most difficult parts" of the quarantine.

"I feel very lucky I have my grandparents staying with me and a couple of friends. I know not everyone is that lucky and people are feeling isolated and lonely," she said. "Picking up the phone and calling people has never been more important. Also checking in with people even if you haven’t connected in a while."

Being stuck at home has put a damper on some of Gomez's work, but she said that she's been able to keep her musical passion intact.

"Before the stay-at-home ordinance, I was working in the studio," she said. "I didn’t want to lose that feeling of inspiration, so I am constantly writing ideas and lyrics down for songs in my journals."

Another way she's been keeping busy: re-watching shows and movies from her childhood in pursuit of "a nostalgic feeling."

Of course, she's been keeping active, as well, having turned to YouTube to find exercises.

"There are so many good ones on there and you can mix up your workouts," Gomez said. "Dance one day, do yoga another."

It seems that boring moments might be few and far between for Gomez, as she also said she's picked up a new hobby.

"I’ve recently gotten really into watercolor painting," she said. "I also started a new book series. Oh, and I have been cooking meals that I’ve never cooked before!"

Like many other stars have done, Gomez implored that her fans stay safe.

"Please stay home," she said. "I know you have heard that so many times, but it’s truly going to take all of us sacrificing together to beat this horrible virus."