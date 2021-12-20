Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis speak out on Chris Noth allegations: 'Deeply saddened'

The actor has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women

By Nate Day | Fox News
"Sex and the City" stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have spoken out about the allegations against their co-star Chris Noth.

The actor, known for playing Big on the series and its follow-up, "And Just Like That," has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," read the trio's joint statement, shared on Instagram. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences."

They added: "We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

