Kim Cattrall fans slam 'Sex and the City' revival 'And Just Like That' for 'assassinating her character'

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers of the first two episodes of "And Just Like That…"

The drama involving Peloton isn't the only controversy to come out of the premiere of the "Sex and the City" revival " And Just Like That… " Now, Kim Cattrall's fans are speaking up about the alleged assassination of her character amid her absence from the show.

After disappointing fans in the very first episode with the death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth), the HBO Max series seemingly ticked off Samantha Jones (Cattrall) fans when it was revealed that she is now living in London and doesn't communicate with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York Goldenblatt ( Kristin Davis ) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) because Parker fired Jones as her publicist.

Loyalists of the original "Sex and the City" series have since called out the show for doing Cattrall's character "dirty."

One Twitter user called Cattrall a "bada--" and then went after the series, writing, "#AndJustLikeThat tries to assassinate her character SJP, Noth, & co—they're OK with doing Samantha dirty yet are SO SAD how things went down w/Kim? SUUURE. Good on her to avoid such toxic s---."

"Kim Cattrall has gotta be loving she never signed on to this garbage... They took one of my all time favorite shows and ruined it. Chris Noth probably read the script and said yes to it but only if you kill me off in the first episode," another person tweeted.

A third person tweeted that they are on "Team Samantha." "I saw sex and the City-and just like that, Not the same without @KimCattrall who is my favorite! Samantha you are so missed."

Another disappointed viewer said Jones' rift with her former BFFS "was just lazy and did not make sense."

"That’s not the actions of the Samantha we know and love ! #boring #SATC," the Twitter user continued.

Meanwhile, others seem to still be upset over the years-long tension between Cattrall and Parker in real life. In 2017, Cattrall told Piers Morgan that she never developed a relationship with her "SATC" co-stars, including Parker. "We’ve never been friends," Cattrall said. "We’ve been colleagues and in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your persona. They all have children and I am 10 years older and since specifically the series ended, I have been spending most of my time outside of New York so I don’t see them. The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over."

Plus, when rumors started circulating that a third movie and even a series reboot was in the works, Cattrall made it clear she wasn’t interested in reprising her role.

"Why are you so awful in real life? I used to love that show & enjoyed watching you as a young person. Then we learn the truth about a toxic culture & how you’re fake AF. Nobody’s buying it, SJP. How dare they trash @KimCattrall & then write her out of the show over $. GROSS!!!" one person tweeted to Parker.

"Gotta say I watched the new @AndJustLikeThat and it doesn’t land without @KimCattral One thing I realize is that @SJP has firmly made this series all about her. One thing she has in common with Carrie? She cannot own up to things and seems rather oblivious to emotions,"" another person wrote.

Although some did claim it made sense that the two wouldn't star in the reboot together given their off-camera feud. "Why would Kim ever go back? Sarah Jessica Parker is the executive producer and they've fell out, that's a bit dumb," one user argued.

Cattrall, 65, has yet to speak out or give an interview about the series but she appeared to make her reaction known by liking several tweets about the show, specifically those concerning her decision not to play the beloved publicist once more.

"@KimCattrall I am such a fan," one user tweeted. "With the #SATC reboot happening, they keep bringing you up. I applaud you for making choices that are right for you. You are not required to do anything you don’t want to do or that won’t make you happy. Looking forward to you on #QAF happy holidays!"

That fan’s commentary received a "like" from the star.

Cattrall played the promiscuous publicist opposite Parker, who starred as Bradshaw on "Sex and the City." The show ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2004. Its popularity resulted in two films, which were released in 2008 and 2010.

Parker once told Andy Cohen during an appearance on his show "Watch What Happens Live" that she found it "upsetting" that Cattrall felt that way despite working together on the show for years.

"I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience," Parker said.

Just days after Parker's comments, the war of words became a bit more public when Cattrall announced the untimely death of her brother on social media. Parker was the first "Sex and the City" actress to comment on the post, sharing a brief note of condolence with Cattrall.

"Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother," she wrote at the time.

Not long after, Cattrall posted a response to Parker’s condolence message.

"I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker," she wrote in a text image.

The caption continued: "My mom asked me today ‘When will that Sarah Jessica Parker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already). You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."

"And Just Like That..." is streaming on HBO Max.