Sarah Jessica Parker radiates at 'Sex and the City' revival 'And Just Like That' premiere in cocktail dress

Sarah Jessica Parker was glowing at the red carpet event for the "And Just Like That…" premiere on Wednesday,

The actress, best known for playing the role of "Sex and the City" fashionista Carrie Bradshaw, was joined by her husband, Matthew Broderick, and son, James, 19, at the red carpet event held at New York City's Museum of Modern Art.

The first two episodes off the "Sex and the City" revival series debut on HBO Max on Dec. 9.

Much like her character Bradshaw, Parker, 56, stunned in a fashion-forward look. She wore a gray with pink tulle cocktail dress, paired with a matching gray cape. She also accessorized with bright pink heels for the occasion.

Bradshaw told Entertainment Tonight she was "very, very pleased" her husband and son could join her for the event. She even commented on how mature her teenage son is, telling the outlet, "Yeah, he's a young man!"

The highly-anticipated " Sex and the City " spin-off is set to reunite Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York ( Kristin Davis ) and Miranda Hobbs ( Cynthia Nixon ) for a new chapter in the story of the fashionable friends as they navigate life as women in New York .

A trailer released last month opens with Parker's Bradshaw sitting in a recording studio, seemingly now working as a media personality. "The more I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your corner, anything's possible," she says into a microphone.

Throughout the trailer , the trio of women can be seen side-by-side, appearing as inseparable as ever, dressed in their finest.

The series features a handful of characters new to the "Sex and the City" universe, including Nicole Ari Parker's Lisa Todd Wexley, Sarita Choudhury's Seema Patel and Karen Pittman's Dr. Nya Wallace.

Also returning for the series is Chris Noth 's Mr. Big, who tells Bradshaw that he remembers "when you kept your sweaters in the stove" as he pops open a bottle of wine before swapping a kiss with Parker's character.

Briefly seen in the trailer is the late Willie Garson, who reprises his role as Stanford Blatch. Garson died of cancer at the age of 57 in September.