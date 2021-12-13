Kristin Davis slams 'misogynist chatter' about aging, her appearance: 'I feel angry'

Kristin Davis admitted that recent comments about her age and appearance have left her feeling "angry."

The 56-year-old actress recently returned to the screen as Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the HBO Max series "And Just Like That" along with co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon. The women originally played their characters in "Sex and the City" when they were in their thirties.

Davis told the Sunday Times, she's been alarmed regarding the "misogynist chatter" online about their ages.

"What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?" she mused.

"Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that. The level of intensity of it was a shock," she described. "I feel angry and I don’t want to feel angry all the time, so I don’t look at it, I just know it’s there."

Davis said the criticism is nothing new and recalled when her body was written about during the dramedy's original TV run.

"They would write articles every week about how I was ‘pear-shaped,’ which I didn’t feel was a compliment at the time," she reflected. "It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn’t avoid it. I kind of feel like that’s how it is now too. But I also feel — I’m going to be blunt — I feel like, ‘F*** you. F*** you people, like, come over here and do it better.’ You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?"

"That’s the problem with social media, right, is that you don’t know what those people are doing," Davis added. "You don’t know anything about them. They’re just hurling bombs at you. It makes me angry."

Davis noted that after she turned 40, she noticed scripts starting to become less frequent. "I think once you hit 40, you and everyone else — everyone up to Betty White, and I say Betty White because she’s turning 100 next year — are in the same group," she said.

"AJLT" follows "Carrie (SJP), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," per the show's logline. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, did not return.

Per HBO Max, the revived series is the "most viewed series premiere of a new HBO or HBO Max series on the streaming service."

