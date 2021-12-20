Chris Noth dropped from 'The Equalizer' amid sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth has been dropped from CBS' "The Equalizer" following allegations of sexual assault made against him by multiple women.

"Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of ‘The Equalizer,’ effective immediately," CBS and producers Universal Television said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

A source told Fox News Digital that only one additional episode of "The Equalizer" will feature the actor, 67, as it has completed production. He will also be seen in any repeats of previous episodes featuring his character, ex-CIA director William Bishop.

Earlier this month, two women accused Noth of sexually assaulting them. One woman alleged that she was assaulted by the star in California in 2004 when she was 22 and needed stitches after the ordeal.

A second woman claimed Noth assaulted her in New York in 2015 when she was 25.

Noth has denied the allegations.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," a statement from Noth previously provided to Fox News Digital by his reps read. "These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual."

He added: "It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

After the allegations surfaced, "Law & Order" actress Zoe Lister-Jones accused Noth of being "sexually inappropriate" with her while on set.

He was subsequently dropped by his talent agency amid the allegations, and Peloton pulled an ad featuring the star.

Noth is currently appearing in HBO Max's "Sex and the City" revival, "And Just Like That…"

Over the years, Noth has received some critical acclaim for his work, having been nominated for multiple Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.