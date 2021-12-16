'Sex and the City' star Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by two women

"Sex and the City" alum Chris Noth has been accused of sexually assaulting two women.

The actor, whose recently made headlines for the shocking storyline involving his character Mr. Big in HBO Max's " And Just Like That, " released a statement through his team on Thursday to Fox News Digital after The Hollywood Reporter reported accusations made by two women under the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," Noth's statement reads.

THR claims the women – Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31 – approached the outlet separately in recent months and do not know each other. The women claim headlines about Noth's appearance in the new "Sex and the City" revival series led them to want to come forward with the allegations.

Zoe claims she met Noth in 2004 at the age of 22 when she began working for a media firm. Her now former boss corroborated her claims to the outlet that Noth, then 49, left her voicemails and was seen talking to her at her desk. Zoe alleged that one day Noth invited her to the pool of his West Hollywood apartment. She went with a friend. Before taking a phone call back at his apartment, Zoe alleges Noth asked for her opinion of a book. When she later went to return the book to him, she claims he kissed her before pulling her toward him and taking off her shorts and bikini bottom.

"It was very painful and I yelled out, ‘Stop!’" she alleged to the outlet. "And he didn't. I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?' and he laughed at me."

Zoe further alleged that her friend took her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she received stitches. She claimed she feared her career would be over and that she would not be believed if coming forward with the claims back then. Her former boss recalled Zoe informing her that Noth attacked her, according to the report.

Lily claimed she met Noth at a New York nightclub in 2015 when he was 60 and she was 25. She alleged he was "hitting" on her and asked her out to a restaurant named Cantinori. When she arrived, the kitchen was closed but they had drinks. Lily alleged that Noth then invited her to his apartment. "I thought, ‘We’re going to drink whiskey and talk about his acting career.’ It sounds so stupid,'" she alleged to the outlet.

"He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and left. And then the next thing I knew, he pulled down his pants and he was standing in front of me," she claimed, adding that he "thrust" her into performing oral sex on him.

Lily claimed Noth, who has been married since 2012, called marriage a "sham." She alleged the two had sex and she was "kind of crying as it happened." Afterwards, she claimed she felt "totally violated." A friend named Alex also alleged that she received a phone call from Lily after the alleged incident. The friend claimed Lily told her Noth had "pretty forcibly" had sex with her.

The outlet reports that it reviewed text exchanges between Noth and Lily in March and April 2015 in which he expressed interest in seeing her again. Lily reportedly wrote back that she felt "slightly used" and canceled a dinner she had scheduled with him. They reportedly never met again.

Meanwhile, Noth has been outspoken over the last week since the Dec. 9 premiere of "And Just Like That," which sees his character die from a heart attack after a Peloton ride.