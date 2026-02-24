Former UK ambassador to US released on bail after arrest in Epstein misconduct investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Peter Mandelson, the former U.K. ambassador to the United States, has been released on bail pending additional investigation after he was arrested in a misconduct probe stemming from his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

"A 72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office has been released on bail pending further investigation. He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, 23 February and was taken to a London police station for interview. This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson noted.

Mandelson and former Prince Andrew are suspected of supplying U.K. government information to Epstein, according to The Associated Press.

Mandelson served in senior government roles under previous Labour governments and was U.K. ambassador to Washington until Prime Minister Keir Starmer fired him in September after emails were published showing that he maintained a friendship with Epstein after the financier’s 2008 conviction for sex offenses involving a minor.

Messages indicate that Mandelson provided Epstein with government information in 2009 while serving as a senior British government minister, according to the outlet.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," Mountbatten-Windsor's brother, King Charles III, said in a statement after the arrest last week.

Thames Valley Police later revealed Mountbatten-Windsor had been released but the investigation remains ongoing.

