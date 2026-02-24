Expand / Collapse search
World

Former UK ambassador to US released on bail after arrest in Epstein misconduct investigation

Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassador to the United States, had been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Former Thatcher advisor warns arrest of Peter Mandelson could be enough to ‘bring down’ the British prime minister Video

Former Thatcher advisor warns arrest of Peter Mandelson could be enough to ‘bring down’ the British prime minister

Fox News senior correspondent Benjamin Hall gives the latest on the arrest of former U.K. ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson over alleged Epstein ties. Former Margaret Thatcher advisor Nile Gardiner gives analysis on ‘America Reports.’

Peter Mandelson, the former U.K. ambassador to the United States, has been released on bail pending additional investigation after he was arrested in a misconduct probe stemming from his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

"A 72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office has been released on bail pending further investigation. He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, 23 February and was taken to a London police station for interview. This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson noted.

Mandelson and former Prince Andrew are suspected of supplying U.K. government information to Epstein, according to The Associated Press.

Peter Mandelson

Lord Peter Mandelson leaving his home in Wiltshire. (Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images)

Mandelson served in senior government roles under previous Labour governments and was U.K. ambassador to Washington until Prime Minister Keir Starmer fired him in September after emails were published showing that he maintained a friendship with Epstein after the financier’s 2008 conviction for sex offenses involving a minor.

Messages indicate that Mandelson provided Epstein with government information in 2009 while serving as a senior British government minister, according to the outlet.

UK GOVERNMENT TO UNSEAL FORMER AMBASSADOR MANDELSON DOCUMENTS TIED TO JEFFREY EPSTEIN PROBE

Peter Mandelson and Prince Andrew in 2007

European External Trade Commissioner Peter Mandelson welcomes Prince Andrew, Duke of York, prior to their bilateral meeting June 7, 2007, at the EU Commission's Headquarters in Brussels. (JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office. 

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," Mountbatten-Windsor's brother, King Charles III, said in a statement after the arrest last week.

FORMER PRINCE ANDREW CHARGED TAXPAYERS FOR MASSAGES WHILE SPLURGING ON LAVISH TRIPS AS TRADE ENVOY: REPORT

Prince Andrew in April 2025

Prince Andrew attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 20, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Thames Valley Police later revealed Mountbatten-Windsor had been released but the investigation remains ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

