Salma Hayek, 52, shows off curves while lounging in the ocean

Salma Hayek believes you sometimes need to "surrender" yourself to nature.

The actress, 52, shared a series of photos of herself on social media lounging in the sand and letting the ocean water wash over her.

She donned a lavender swimsuit that showed off her amazing curves.

NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL: SALMA HAYEK'S FRENCH BILLIONAIRE HUSBAND PLEDGES MORE THAN $100M FOR REBUILD

“Sometimes you just need to surrender and let the waters move and embrace you,” the "Frida" actress captioned the photos, which also provided the Spanish translation.

“It was not a professional photoshoot,” she added. “Just a moment of inspiration on vacation.”

Hayek's celebrity friends commented on the stunning images."Game of Thrones" star Gwendoline Christie and "Inglorious Basterds" actress Diane Kruger liked the photo, while Rebecca Gayheart wrote, “just stunning.”

Hayek may be on an early birthday trip -- she turns 53 on September 2 -- or relaxing before her work schedule revs up. In 2020, she's filming Marvel’s highly anticipated new film “Eternals,” which also stars Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Madden.

SALMA HAYEK TALKS PLASTIC SURGERY RUMORS AND WHY HER MARRIAGE TO A BILLIONAIRE WORKS

She recently told InStyle magazine that she's loving this stage of her life.

"Things have changed a lot for women in Hollywood since then," Hayek said. "We are still getting paid less than men by a lot. But it’s getting better little by little."

"Now, at 52, I’m getting to play the best parts of my life," she added.

Hayek is also taking a stand politically. She, along with other influential people such as actress America Ferrera and Eva Longoria and various other business leaders and activists, penned a public "letter of solidarity" to Latinos living in the United States in light of the recent mass shootings and ICE raids.

The letter, published on Friday in The New York Times as well as in a handful of Spanish-language newspapers, says the signers stand with U.S. Latinos who may feel "terrified, heartbroken and defeated by the barrage of attacks," citing the shooting in El Paso, and another shooting in Gilroy, Calif. The two attacks killed nearly two dozen Latinos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have been smeared by political rhetoric and murdered in violent hate crimes. We have been separated from our families and have watched our children caged," the letter said. "But, we will not be broken. We will not be silenced."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.