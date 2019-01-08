Expand / Collapse search
Salma Hayek stuns in leopard print swimsuit

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Salma Hayek is relaxing her way into the new year.

On Tuesday, the "Hitman's Bodyguard" actress, 52, went on Instagram to share a video of herself lying in the sand while enjoying the ocean waves.

"Listening to the song of water 🌊. Escuchando la canción Del Mar. #meditation #ocean #mar," Hayek — who rocked a sexy leopard print swimsuit — captioned the post.

The star appears to be enjoying a tropical vacation, sharing photos of herself soaking up some sun over the past two weeks.

"I made it to the #water !!!. Llegue al agua !!! 🌊," Hayek wrote alongside a Dec. 29. picture of herself wearing a black swimsuit while flipping her hair in the ocean.

The next day Hayek went makeup free, sharing a picture of herself gazing into the camera as she posed underneath a tree.

"#nature #naturaleza," she captioned the picture.