Salma Hayek says she’s ‘proud’ of her gray hair

Salma Hayek has no problem aging gracefully.

The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram Sunday and shared a smiling selfie that unveiled her silvery strands.

“#Proud of my white hair,” captioned the mother of 11-year-old Valentine Paloma Pinault, whom she shares with French luxury brand tycoon husband Francois-Henri Pinault. The couple has been married since 2009.

The revealing snap came just weeks after Hayek went on Instagram to share a video of herself lying in the sand while enjoying the ocean waves.

"Listening to the song of water,” Hayek – who rocked a sexy leopard print swimsuit – captioned the post.

The star appears to be enjoying a tropical vacation, sharing photos of herself soaking up some sun over the past two weeks.

"I made it to the #water !!!" Hayek wrote alongside a Dec. 29. picture of herself wearing a black swimsuit while flipping her hair in the ocean.

The next day Hayek went makeup free, sharing a picture of herself gazing into the camera as she posed underneath a tree.

"#nature #naturaleza," she captioned the picture.

Back in 2017, Hayek told The Edit there was one thing she loathed about getting older.

“The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes,” explained the Mexican-born star told the magazine, as reported by ET Online. “Not the wrinkles – the eyes themselves. I’m such a visual person and (now) I cannot read without depending on glasses. … It has been really, really sad.”

“The eyes, for me, that’s worse than the menopause,” admitted Hayek at the time.

As for her famous figure, Hayek said she doesn’t mind her curves.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I would like the curve to go in instead of out in some places, but I love a little curve,” she said. “I love the word ‘curvy.’ It’s artistic. A straight line can be boring.”

Hayek also revealed aging has given her fresh insight into the secret of happiness in life.

“Being present and being inspired, especially by simple things,” said Hayek.

“My biggest ambition now is to become an organized person,” she explained. “It might seem like nothing, but I’m telling you, I’ve been trying it for 50 years and I still can’t do it.”

And while Hayek tries to stay positive, she still has her bad days like anyone else.

“When I’m unhappy, sometimes I become a b----,” she joked. “Sometimes I drink a beer. It works. Sometimes I take a bath. … Another thing that helps is music. I like all kinds. I also meditate. I breathe. But first, I become a b----.”

Fox News’ Mariah Haas contributed to this report.

