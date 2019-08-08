Eva Longoria shares ‘biggest pet peeve’ about motherhood, talks ‘Desperate Housewives’ reboot

Eva Longoria is taking a stand against mom-shamers.

The 44-year-old actress, who recently gave birth to son Santiago Enrique, takes issue with so-called "mom-shamers" who publicly judge celebrities for their parenting by way of social media.

In an interview with Fox News, the former "Desperate Housewives" star says that while she tends to avoid negativity on social media, she has a problem with mothers who criticize other parents online.

"You know, it's so funny. I don't read comments, so I usually avoid all that negativity and mom-shaming if there has been any," Longoria admits. "But that's probably my biggest pet peeve about motherhood, is other mothers who judge other mothers. And it's ... to each their own. Everyone is going to have motherly instincts that come out when you have a child, and you follow them to the best of your knowledge."

The actress said parents should spend more time supporting one another.

"I've been lucky that I have really thick skin. ... I'm not really exposed to it as much, but I have seen other celebrities targeted by some mom-shamers," she said. "I think every mom is trying their best, so we should lift them up and applaud them, instead of tearing them down."

Longoria has occasionally shared images of her son, whom she nicknamed Santi, on social media. These include snaps of her reading a book to him, and of the pair playfully spending time together while the actress prepares for work.

Elsewhere in the interview, Longoria talked about the possibility of a "Desperate Housewives" reunion, which would entail a return of her fan-favorite character, Gabby Solis. When asked what it would take for her to reprise her famous role, Longoria claimed she'd return in a heartbeat.

"It would take nothing," she confidently said. "I love Gabby Solis, I miss Gabby Solis. I miss Wisteria Lane. ... I always said I'd be the first to sign onto a reboot."

While no talks of a "Housewives" reboot have officially begun, Longoria is excited about other roles, especially in her film "Dora and the Lost City of Gold." The movie, in theaters now, follows a teenage Dora the Explorer as she adventures with high school friends, features Longoria as Dora's mother.

"When I first got the news that I'd be Dora's mom, I was like: 'What? I'm so excited!'" she recalled. "They said they were going to adapt this iconic character from a cartoon to a live-action movie, and I was really interested and intrigued by what that would look like."

Longoria says "Dora" is an "action-packed" comedy that's perfect for the whole family, and she was particularly thrilled about the role, due to her personal connection with the franchise.

"Dora has always been in my zeitgeist. I've always had my life with this icon, and wonderful representative of our culture," she admits. "She was ahead of her time, doing a cultural exchange by teaching little Spanish words, and in other parts of the world she would teach English."

The actress continued reflecting on the iconic status of Dora, admitting she actually didn't know how popular the character was until recently.

"I didn't realize she was globally famous until it was announced I was doing this movie, and my friends from all over the world were calling. I realized how important she was in so many people's childhoods."

"Dora and the Lost City of Gold" features Longoria, alongside Isabella Moner as Dora, with Michael Peña and Danny Trejo.

Fox News' Mounia Touzani contributed to this report