Jimmy Kimmel on mass shootings: 'Politicians don't seem to care about what we think'

Things took a serious turn at a Television Critics Association panel on Monday when Jimmy Kimmel was asked to address the recent mass shootings that took the lives of dozens of people over the weekend.

During a panel called "A Conversation with Jimmy Kimmel," the late-night host was asked his opinion on gun control and on President Trump's response to the deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

"Well, [Trump] handles everything beautifully as we know. I think it's horrible," Kimmel shared. "I think now there is an expectation that late-night talk shows will address these horrible things and I wish we didn't have to, but nobody's doing anything about it at all. And we seem to forget about these tragedies nationally four days after they happened.

"If I know that I don't have any thoughts that are new or groundbreaking, then usually by the time we get on the air there's been 24, 48 hours of news coverage. But to just remind people that 97 percent of Americans believe that we should have background checks for gun purchases at gun shows, and our politicians don't seem to care about what we think anymore," Kimmel concluded.

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host, who just signed a three-year extension with ABC, is no stranger to political commentary. During an opening monologue last week, Kimmel blasted the president for his tweets attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and later joked Trump's issues with the White House air conditioning system might be linked to dementia.

