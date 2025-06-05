Rod Stewart's unusual 'brick into the pool' workout helps keep him fit at 80

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite joking that it takes "lots of women, drugs and wine" to keep up with his busy performing schedule now that he’s 80 years old, Rod Stewart has traded many of his rock ’n’ roll vices for healthier habits.

The "Maggie May" singer told AARP about how he stays fit entering his ninth decade: "Lots of women, drugs and wine. No, I keep myself very fit," he said. "I played soccer all my life – don’t so much anymore, because I had a knee replacement. And I’ve always had a trainer – same guy for 38 years."

Stewart, who turned 80 in January, explained he has an indoor pool, "massive" gym and golf course at his disposal.

"We do a lot of underwater training, where the trainer throws a brick into the pool and I have to dive in, push the brick to the end of the pool, and come up," Stewart said.

He added that Frank Sinatra – who thought he always had a sore throat because of his gravelly voice – told him: "Rod, the secret to being a great singer is having powerful lungs. Do lots of underwater swimming, where you hold your breath."

Aside from swimming, Stewart is also taking a page from Usain Bolt and doing 100-meter sprints on his private track.

"I got it down to 19 seconds by learning how to push off," the "Do Ya Think I’m Sexy" singer told AARP, the Magazine, where he appears on the cover of their June/July issue. "I’m going to try and do 17 seconds, which I think is a world record for an 80-year-old."

In 2023, Stewart told People magazine that his underwater workouts had been designed for the British Special Air Service (SAS).

"You have a big rubber brick, and you've got to swim the length of the pool and push it the length of the pool, on the bottom of the pool," he told the magazine at the time. "It's really wonderful. Well, sometimes it's not wonderful because I don't want to do it, but I'd say it's fun."

He added that in between shows, he makes sure he works out at least four days a week, which can include running, swimming or soccer.

He told AARP: "Speaking of touring, one thing I’d like to clear up. Critics say, ‘Rod was great, but he had to take a rest.’ Drives me mad! When I do concerts, I change costumes, mainly because I like to show off, but also because I sweat a lot. I’m not resting."

He pointed out that Taylor Swift goes offstage around a dozen times per show, "but they don’t say that about her because she’s young."

To prepare for shows these days, Stewart said voice rest is important.

"If you feel your voice getting husky, don’t talk for eight hours, and the response is amazing," he said. "I drink tons and tons of water. And on tour, don’t go to restaurants where you have to shout."

He said he gets to the venue two hours before a show and his trainer gives him a massage.

"Then I’ll do my vocal warm-up, which takes half an hour, and ride a stationary bike to pump my legs up," he added. "I do like to have a drink before I go on, I admit that. One rum and Coke. Can’t remember the last time I got drunk. And the drugs are long gone."

The "Forever Young" singer was, however, forced to cancel several concerts last week.

On Saturday, Stewart canceled his next six performances due to an ongoing battle with the flu.



"So sorry, my friends. I'm devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans," he wrote on his social media.

He additionally announced the cancellation of two other concerts at his Las Vegas residency while he was on the mend.

"I'm awfully sorry to have to cancel my show June 5th at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace," Stewart wrote on his Instagram on Wednesday. "My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flu. Thanks for your love and understanding."

He also previously canceled a performance at the residency, hours before he was set to take the stage, telling fans: "I am sorry to inform you that I'm not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10. Your tickets will be valid for the new date."

Stewart revealed late last year he was taking a step back from the stage.

"This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire," he said in a statement on social media. "I love what I do, and I do what I love."

He added, "I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79."

His residency will continue in Las Vegas until the beginning of October.

Last month, he also appeared at the American Music Awards, where he received a Lifetime Achievement Award, which he said he was "honored" to receive.

Stewart also celebrated his 80th birthday in style this year.

"We hired a massive yacht," he told AARP. "Cost me an absolute fortune. I don’t mind – you’re only 80 once. I’ve got eight kids and five grandchildren, plus various boyfriends and husbands, so there were 15 of us. We had three chefs. The boat was so big that I didn’t even see some of it. We dressed up every night, with a different theme. One night, they all dressed up as Rod Stewart and didn’t tell me. My dear wife brought wigs for everybody and some of my old outfits. It was a wonderful time."