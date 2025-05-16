Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Books

Frank Sinatra armed himself after learning he was on Charles Manson's hit list: book

Joseph Paris shares how the summer of 1969 haunted Hollywood's elite in his memoir 'Hairman of the Board'

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
Frank Sinatra was on Charles Manson's hit list after Sharon Tate's murder: book Video

Frank Sinatra was on Charles Manson's hit list after Sharon Tate's murder: book

Joseph Paris, who was the late singer's hairdresser, recalled how the summer of 1969 sparked fear in Los Angeles in his memoir, 'Hairman of the Board.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The summer of 1969 haunted everyone in Hollywood — including Frank Sinatra.

The late singer’s hairdresser, Joseph Paris, recalled how the star was among those targeted by Charles Manson and his followers after masterminding the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others.

Paris recently wrote a memoir, "Hairman of the Board," which details his friendship with "Ol’ Blue Eyes," who passed away on May 14, 1998, at age 82.

'50S FILM PRODUCER SHOT MOVIE STAR WIFE'S AGENT AFTER BEING 'GRIPPED BY A JEALOUS RAGE': BOOK

Joseph Paris and Frank Sinatra wearing matching suits and posing for the camera.

Joseph Paris, right, is seen here with his client and pal Frank Sinatra. (Courtesy of Joseph Paris)

"He [got] two Doberman Pinschers for his house in Los Angeles," Paris told Fox News Digital about how Sinatra responded to the news of the slayings.

"He had iron gates [installed]," he recalled. "The hairdresser [Jay Sebring] got killed, who used to cut everybody’s hair in Las Vegas. And Sharon Tate got killed. So, this was serious stuff."

Jay Sebring and Sharon Tate posing together and smiling

Actress Sharon Tate and hairdresser Jay Sebring pose for a portrait in 1966. Both were murdered in 1969. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"He was concerned about his well-being," said Paris. "He had some security ride shotgun. He always had a .38 when he traveled for his own protection because people would jump on stage… they couldn’t control themselves. They were such fans, especially if they had two or three drinks. And in Vegas, everybody drank."

Frank Sinatra wearing a shirt and tie holding a gun.

Frank Sinatra made sure to arm himself following the summer of 1969, Joseph Paris claimed. (Getty Images)

Sinatra had good reason to worry about Manson, the hippie cult leader who became the hypnotic-eyed face of evil across America. According to Paris, Sinatra, along with Elizabeth Taylor and Steve McQueen, "somehow made nutcase Charles Manson’s hit list."

"Frank began traveling with a beautiful, silver, .38-caliber, snub-nosed pistol that he’d received as a gift," Paris wrote.

Sharon Tate wearing a light blue blouse and looking away.

Sharon Tate was 8 ½ months pregnant at the time of her death. (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Manson was a petty criminal who had been in and out of jail since childhood. In the ‘60s, he portrayed himself as a charismatic guru who embraced runaways and lost souls. He went on to order his loyal disciples to butcher some of L.A.’s rich and famous in what prosecutors said was a bid to trigger a race war — an idea he got from a twisted reading of the Beatles song "Helter Skelter."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In this 1969 file photo, Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case. A Los Angeles judge on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, will hear arguments on what county should decide who gets the remains of cult leader Manson who orchestrated the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Tate and eight others. Three camps with alleged ties to Manson, who died in Nov. 2017, claim they want to properly bury or dispose of Manson's ashes, though they allege others want to profit off the remains. (AP Photo, File)

In this 1969 file photo, Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges. (AP)

Before the killings, the so-called family established a commune-like base at the Spahn Ranch, a ramshackle former movie location outside Los Angeles. It was there where Manson manipulated his followers with drugs, oversaw orgies and subjected them to bizarre lectures. 

He had musical ambitions and befriended rock stars, including Beach Boy Dennis Wilson. He also met Terry Melcher, a music producer and the son of actress Doris Day, who had lived in the same house that "Rosemary’s Baby" director Roman Polanski and wife Tate later rented.

Terry Melcher in a tux, embracing his mother wearing a white dress.

Terry Melcher is seen here with his mother, singer/actress Doris Day. In his attempt to become a musician, Manson met the music producer, who had lived in the same house that Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate later rented. (David Mcgough/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

But by the summer of 1969, Manson had failed to sell his songs. He alleged that Wilson took one of his songs, "Cease to Exist," revised it into "Never Learn Not to Love," and recorded it with The Beach Boys without giving him credit.

Dennis Wilson playing the drums.

Dennis Wilson, American drummer and co-founder of The Beach Boys, is seen on June 16, 1969. Manson was hoping Wilson could help him score his big break in music. (Christian Rose/Roger Viollet via Getty Images)

On Aug. 9, 1969, Manson’s followers slaughtered five of their victims at Polanski and Tate’s home: the actress, who was nearly nine months pregnant; coffee heiress Abigail Folger; celebrity hairdresser Jay Sebring; Polish film director Voityck Frykowski; and Steven Parent, a friend of the estate’s caretaker. Polanski was out of the country at the time.

The next night, a wealthy grocer and his wife, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, were stabbed to death in their home across town.

Police speak to press following the LaBianca murders

Deputy District Attorneys Aaron Stovitz, left, and Vince Bugliosi display an aerial photograph of the home of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, victims of the Manson Family. (Getty Images)

The killers scrawled such phrases as "Pigs" and a misspelled "Healter Skelter" in blood at the crime scenes. Manson was arrested three months later.

WATCH: FRANK SINATRA WAS ON CHARLES MANSON'S HIT LIST AFTER SHARON TATE'S MURDER: BOOK

Frank Sinatra was on Charles Manson's hit list after Sharon Tate's murder: book Video

Paris told Fox News Digital that at the time, a local newspaper had published a list of celebrities Manson wanted his followers to target. Sinatra was among them.

"That was no secret," said Paris. "[And] after they found [Tate] dead and blood writing on the walls, this was some lunatic for sure. Just a horrible human being."

Book cover for Hairman of the Board

Joseph Paris' book, "Hairman of the Board," is out now. (Gatekeeper Press)

"Everybody who was on that list has something to worry about, because there’s a lunatic out there planning your death with five other psychos," he said. "There are some sick people in this world. [But] when somebody says they’re out to kill you, and they make an announcement of it, what are you supposed to do? Hide? Put on a bulletproof vest? That’s enough to drive you crazy."

Sharon Tate being embraced by her husband Roman Polanski on their wedding day.

Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski on their wedding day in 1968. Polanski directed Sinatra's third wife, actress Mia Farrow, in "Rosemary's Baby." (Keystone/Getty Images)

According to a report from the University of Missouri — Kansas City School of Law, Manson follower Susan Atkins claimed to another inmate, Virginia Graham, that she and other Family members had a list of celebrities they had "planned to kill in the future." They included Richard Burton and Tom Jones, as well as Taylor, McQueen and Sinatra.

"Through an inmate friend of Graham’s, Ronnie Howard, word of Atkins’s amazing story soon reached the LAPD," the report read.

Susan Atkins in a dress being held by police.

Susan Atkins testified before the Los Angeles Grand Jury in December 1969, which indicted five individuals (including Atkins and Charles Manson) for the Tate-LaBianca killings. (Getty Images)

Manson and Atkins, as well as Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten, were found guilty and sentenced to death. Another defendant, Charles "Tex" Watson, was convicted later. All were spared execution and given life sentences after the California Supreme Court struck down the death penalty in 1972.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Cult leader Charles Manson's followers, the Manson Family

From left: Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten laugh after receiving the death sentence for their part in the Tate-LaBianca killings at the orders of Charles Manson. (Bettmann Archive via Getty Images)

Another Manson devotee, Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975, but her gun jammed. She served 34 years in prison.

Over the decades, Manson and his followers appeared sporadically at parole hearings, where their bids for freedom were repeatedly rejected. The women claimed they had been rehabilitated. Manson said prison had become his home.

Debra Tate, sister of slain actress Sharon Tate, reacts after convicted mass murderer Charles Manson was denied parole at his 12th parole hearing for the 1969 Tate-Labianca murders, April 11, 2012. Manson was convicted for the August 9, 1969 Tate-Labianca murders and has been in prison for the past 40 years after California did away with the death penalty. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST) - GM1E84C08V501

Debra Tate, sister of slain actress Sharon Tate, reacts after convicted mass murderer Charles Manson was denied parole at his 12th parole hearing for the 1969 Tate-LaBianca murders on April 11, 2012. (Reuters)

In 2017, Manson died of natural causes after nearly half a century in prison. He was 83.

A mugshot of Charles Manson from August 14, 2017, a month before he died of natural causes behind bars at 83.

A mugshot of Charles Manson from Aug. 14, 2017, a month before he died of natural causes behind bars at 83. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

For years, it had been speculated that Sinatra had ties to another family — the mafia. He was even tracked for over 40 years by the FBI, History.com reported. According to the outlet, while Sinatra always denied he was connected to the mob, he did interact with famous gangsters, including Chicago mob boss Sam Giancana, with whom he was close friends.

Paris scoffed at the claims.

Frank Sinatra performing on stage holding a glass of Jack Daniels

Frank Sinatra performs on stage in Las Vegas.  (Diamond Images/Getty Images)

"Who were the nightclubs owned by? Bishops and priests?" he told Fox News Digital. "If you had to work for somebody in a nightclub, were you supposed to say, ‘You’re not my friend, goodbye?’ Or ‘You’re providing a living for me and my children?’ I don’t believe it was bishops and cardinals that owned the nightclubs years ago."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Frank Sinatra smiling and embracing a group of reputed mobsters.

Frank Sinatra poses with a group of reputed mobsters at a Westchester theater in New York in 1978. From left: Gregory DePalma, Sinatra, Thomas Marson, Carlo Gambino, James Fratianno and Richard Fusco. Unseen in the photo is boss Joey Gambino.  (Fred R. Conrad/New York Times Co./Getty Images)

"So much for the wise guys, because he was not a mafia member," Paris stressed. "He did not support the mafia. He was an Italian who had a heart of gold."

Today, Paris hopes readers will get to see a new side of Sinatra, the man he knew, through his book.

A close-up of Joseph Paris next to Frank Sinatra.

In his book, Joseph Paris detailed his close bond with Frank Sinatra. The singer passed away in 1998. (Courtesy of Joseph Paris)

"He treated me like royalty," said Paris. "I was a kid from Brooklyn who didn’t graduate from school, who went to work as a butcher thinking that was going to be my life… But with Sinatra, life was always an adventure."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending