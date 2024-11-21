Expand / Collapse search
Rod Stewart has ‘no desire to retire’ despite announcing farewell tour

'Forever Young' singer, 79, says 'this will be the end' of his 'large-scale world tours'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Rod Stewart is not showing signs of slowing down. 

The rock legend clarified his plans after he announced his farewell tour. 

"This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire," he shared in a statement on social media. "I love what I do, and I do what I love."

Rod Stewart

"Forever Young" singer Rod Stewart shared his retirement plans after he announced his farewell tour. (Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)

"I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79," he continued on Instagram.

"This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire." 

— Rod Stewart

Stewart revealed what is on his music agenda in the upcoming years.

Rod Stewart performance

Rod Stewart, 79, said "this will be the end" of his "large-scale world tours." (Getty Images)

"I’d like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next — smaller venues and more intimacy," his post read. 

He concluded his message and wrote, "But then again, I may not…" as he signed with, "The Ambiguous Sir Rod Stewart."

Earlier this month, the "Forever Young" singer shared tour dates for 2025 as he posted a flyer that read "One Last Time." The rock band Cheap Trick is slated to join him on tour. 

In August, Stewart postponed two shows just one day after canceling his 200th Las Vegas residency show due to illness.

Rod Stewart rocks bolo tie with white suit

Rod Stewart is mindful of what's to come ahead of his 80th birthday. (Samir Hussein)

The concerts, which were scheduled in Nevada and California, were postponed as Stewart recovered from a "summer strain of Covid-19" at the time. 

On Aug. 7, hours before he was set to hit the stage in Las Vegas to conclude his 13-year residency, the performer announced the cancelation of his show.

Rod Stewart performing

Rod Stewart previously admitted that his looming 80th birthday in January has not changed his perception of living life to the fullest. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"I’m desperately sorry to miss this 200th show celebration," Stewart wrote in a statement on social media at the time.

"Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I’m absolutely gutted. I’ve been looking forward to this concert for so long."

Stewart previously admitted that his looming 80th birthday in January has not changed his perception of living life to the fullest.

Rod Stewart performing with band

Rod Stewart performs at PNC Bank Arts Center on Aug. 16, 2022 in Holmdel, New Jersey. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"I'm aware my days are numbered, but I’ve got no fear," Stewart previously told the US Sun. "We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket."

He added, "I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."

"I’m not like I was in the ’70s and ’80s and I can’t stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that," he said. "Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

