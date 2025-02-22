Jane Seymour's key to staying fit at 74 without strict diet

Jane Seymour has a few tricks up her sleeve when it comes to maintaining her looks while balancing a healthy lifestyle.

Seymour, 74, listed several health tips that have helped her stay youthful – and they don’t involve a strict diet.

"People ask me if I have a cheat day with my diet, and I respond that I am never on a diet, I just make good choices and stick with them," Seymour told the Daily Mail.

"If you think you are on a diet, you will lose track, you will cheat," she argued. "But if you find healthy foods you really love, that make you feel good, you never feel shorted."

The "Live and Let Die" actress detailed her healthy diet tips as she allows herself one big meal a day at 1:30 p.m.

"I start the day with coffee and hard-boiled eggs for protein, and it isn't till later, around lunchtime, that I have a full meal, because then I can really enjoy it."

As for her dining preferences, Seymour pointed out that she loves the "Mediterranean way of eating."

"It works so well, and it tastes good. It includes a lot of delicious food like tomatoes, olives and fish."

The former model shared that she grows a lot of her own vegetables, as she snacks on cucumbers and celery with hummus throughout the day.

"I do love nuts," she added. "I am a savory person, I like the salt."

Meanwhile, her fitness routine consists of lifting light weights and incorporating Pilates into her day.

"You have to keep moving!" Seymour said.

Although the "Dancing with the Stars" alum admitted she stays away from weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic, Seymour takes an antioxidant elixir, which she said helps "fight signs of skin aging."

Seymour’s comments came after she showed off her ageless look during New York Fashion Week.

Earlier this month, the "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" actress strutted her svelte frame in a red mini dress and sky-high heels for New York Fashion Week’s Nardos Fall 2025 show at the Plaza Hotel on Fifth Avenue.

Seymour shared a glimpse of the show’s backstage glamour as she was dressed and primped for the catwalk.

"This is going to be fun," Seymour said in a video posted on her Instagram, as she called her fellow models "beautiful, magnificent creatures."

The "Harry Wild" star joked, "I am substantially older and shorter than all the models here, but happy to be here."

Seymour opened the show in an eye-catching one-shoulder mini dress with a floral design, which she paired with beige, pointed-toe pumps.

Although not a professional model, the actress has never been afraid to flaunt what she's got.

After first posing for Playboy pictorials in 1973 and 1987, she became the magazine’s oldest model at 67 years old in 2018.

"I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger," Seymour told Playboy at the time. "Then, I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m supposed to be sexy. What is that?!’"

She added, "There’s an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have. Like my father used to say, I’m comfortable in my own skin. I’m not trying to prove anything to anyone. When you’re younger, it’s all about ‘Look at me.’ I’m not trying to get anyone to look at me."

