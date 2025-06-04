Rod Stewart cancels second concert on doctor's orders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rod Stewart canceled his performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, citing doctor's orders.

The "Forever Young" singer blamed a lingering sickness for the cancellation.

Earlier this week, Stewart, 80, canceled a show during his Las Vegas residency due to health concerns.

"I'm awfully sorry to have to cancel my show June 5th at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace," Stewart shared online. "My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flu. Thanks for your love and understanding."

On Sunday, the "Maggie May" singer told fans he wouldn't be able to perform that evening, hours before he was scheduled to take the stage.

"I am sorry to inform you that I'm not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10," Stewart wrote. "Your tickets will be valid for the new date."

Stewart revealed late last year he was taking a step back from the stage in the coming year.

"This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire," he said in a statement on social media. "I love what I do, and I do what I love.

"I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79."

In August, Stewart postponed two shows just one day after canceling his 200th Las Vegas residency show due to illness.

Stewart said he'd like to perform in smaller venues and focus on a different style of music.

"I’d like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next — smaller venues and more intimacy," he wrote at the time. "But then again, I may not… The Ambiguous Sir Rod Stewart."