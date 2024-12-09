Rod Stewart seen in rare family photo after announcing farewell tour

Rod Stewart is gearing up for the holidays with his family.

The 79-year-old rock star posed for a rare photo with his wife, Penny Lancaster, and their two sons, Alastair Wallace, 19, and Aiden Patrick, 13, during their visit to a Christmas tree farm to pick out the perfect tree for their home.

Lancaster posted the photo on her Instagram story, with the caption "Merry Christmas" and Stewart's version of "Let It Snow" playing in the background.

In the photo, Stewart can be seen all bundled up in a white snow jacket with brown fur lining the hood, with a blue sweater underneath. His sons can be seen wearing black jackets, while Lancaster chose a black version of Stewart's puffer jacket, which included black fur along the hood.

Stewart shares eight children with five different mothers. Along with Alastair and Aiden, Stewart is a father to daughters Sarah, 60, Kimberly, 45, Ruby, 37, and Renee, 32, and sons Sean, 44, and Liam, 30.

The "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy" singer reunited with all eight of his children in June, when they attended his son Liam's wedding in Croatia. He posted a photo on Instagram of him with his children, along with his wife, Liam's mother, model Rachel Hunter, whom the musician was married to from 1990 to 2006, and Liam's new wife, Nicole Artukovich, celebrating at the ceremony.

"I’m immensely proud to have witness the beautiful wedding ceremony of my son Liam to his bride Nicole," he captioned the photo. "What a wonderful union of The Stewart’s and The Artukovich’s. May they continue to find joy, love and laughter for as long as they may live and produce many more baby’s to join their little 1 year old boy, Louie."

When speaking with Haute Living in November 2023, Stewart opened up about his parenting style, calling himself a "lenient" father.

"I don’t think I’m as strict with my kids as my mom and dad — especially my dad — were," he said. "I’m very lenient with them. None have gotten into any serious trouble. A couple dabbled with drugs, but that’s all done now."

He welcomed his first child, Sarah, in 1963, with his ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey. However, the couple put her up for adoption, only reconnecting with her later in life when her adoptive parents died. He then welcomed Kimberly and Sean with ex-wife Alana Stewart.

Later, Stewart welcomed daughter Ruby with his ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg, and then Renee and Liam with ex-wife Hunter. Lastly, he welcomed his two sons with Lancaster. Due to the large age gaps between his children, Stewart told People in 2021 he has been "several different fathers."

"You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems," he said. "As a dad, I've learned to listen and not blow my top."

