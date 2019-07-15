Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek rocks three looks for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show

Camille Kostek knows a thing or two about heating up the sizzling summer season.

The sought-after model participated on Sunday in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Runway Show during Miami Swim Sweet at W South Beach, where she flaunted her coveted curves in three jaw-dropping looks.

The 27-year-old first took to the stage wearing a silver tie-on halter bikini, which proved why she was chosen as the magazine’s newest cover girl. Kostek then returned to the runway in a dazzling coral two-piece paired with a matching flowing sarong, enhancing her skin-kissed features. After that, Kostek made another grand entrance in a high-cut white one-piece adorned with gold sequins.

After the show ended, the blonde bombshell kicked off the after-party in a body-hugging pink dress. Kostek completed her look with a shimmering clutch and patent pumps.

“Talk about taking time to reflect when life flashes by because I can not BELIEVE this is my THIRD swim week runway show with @si_swimsuit,” wrote Kostek on Instagram. “First year as a finalist for the first ever #siswimsearch, 2nd year walking as a #siswimsearch winner and now as a COVER of the magazine. Trust timing, own who you are and know when you’re told you can’t do something (like ever walk as a runway model) KNOW THAT YOU DAMN CAN.”

Other models who walked the runway included Haley Kalil, Jasmine Sanders, Tanaye White, Halima Aden and Brooks Nader — just to name a few.

In May of this year, Sports Illustrated announced Kostek was one of its cover girls for their swimsuit issue, along with Tyra Banks, 45, and soccer star Alex Morgan, 29.

“A short year ago, Camille Kostek was a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model search hopeful, vying for a coveted rookie spot in the 2019 issue,” remarked Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day.

“In a short amount of time, she has leveraged the power of her brand to inspire and educate others while at the same time pursuing her own dreams. She is a star on the rise.”

Shortly after the announcement Kostek, along with over 30 models, headed to Miami for “SI Swimsuit on Location,” a two-day ticketed exhibition which gave fans the opportunity to explore one-of-a-kind installations and photo experiences.

The magazine’s stars all celebrated at Mynt and Myn-Tu, the newly opened Japanese-French concept restaurant by Romain Zago next to the lounge. It was there where they candidly shared their experiences posing in the sizzling issue.

“I can’t believe it,” Kostek shared on the red carpet during the festivities about making the cover. “I came into this during Model Search. First ever open call. I’ve been told no a thousand times and Model Search gave me the opportunity to be seen, to be heard.

“And [editor] MJ Day believing in me has allowed me to just continue to be myself and from that, the greatest moment of my career has happened… Everything just happened so fast and I could not be more grateful and be more proud to be a face among Alex Morgan and Tyra Banks for such an iconic issue. This is the first time that I found myself speechless.”

“… I feel like this is what euphoria feels like,” continued Kostek. “This is what life is all about. Working for something so hard and then enjoying that feeling of what it’s like… Nothing’s ever felt more right in my life than right now. I’ve worked so, so hard to be in the issue, let alone [the] cover, [which] has come sooner than I could have ever imagined.”

Back in March, Kostek, who is dating retired football player Rob Gronkowski, told Fox News she’s always envisioned herself as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and believed the magazine offers an empowering message for women.

“If I didn’t think I could be here, I wouldn’t do it,” said the former New England Patriots cheerleader. “It’s been such a refreshing, exciting time for me to model and be represented by a company that embraces women of every shape and size. It’s been so nice to not have that pressure to change just to be on a runway show or photo shoot. That’s exactly what I stand for as a woman and a sister.

"I just want to send the best message possible to women. And I’m just so thankful because I honestly never thought I could model. I’ve always been told I wasn’t tall enough, I wasn’t thin enough. It’s motivating when someone tells you it’s possible to do something that seems impossible.”