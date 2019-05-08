Rob Gronkowski raves about girlfriend Camille Kostek landing SI Swimsuit cover: ‘Congrats baby’

Rob Gronkowski is one proud boyfriend.

After it was revealed Wednesday that girlfriend and former Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek would grace one of the three Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers, the newly retired tight end gushed about her beaming moment on “Good Morning America.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT 2019 DEBUT: CAMILLE KOSTEK, TYRA BANKS AND ALEX MORGAN NAMED COVER MODELS

“Congrats baby on the cover!! @camillekostek @sportsillustrated,” Gronkowski, 29, posted to his Instagram story, as Kostek, 27, walked on to the “GMA” set with fellow SI cover star Tyra Banks.

In addition to Kostek and Banks, 45, soccer superstar Alex Morgan, 29, appeared on the third cover.

“A short year ago, Camille Kostek was a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model search hopeful, vying for a coveted rookie spot in the 2019 issue,” remarked Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day.

“In a short amount of time, she has leveraged the power of her brand to inspire and educate others while at the same time pursuing her own dreams. She is a star on the rise.”

Kostek, who scored a rookie slot in last year’s magazine, said landing her own cover left her “speechless.”

“This is something that has left me shaking in my shoes,” Kostek said on “GMA.”

Perhaps a celebratory return trip to Vegas is in order for Gronkowski and Kostek.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.