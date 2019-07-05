Sports Illustrated Swimsuit names Brooks Nader as its first rookie of 2020

Baton Rouge native Brooks Nader officially won the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Model Search.

The magazine revealed on Wednesday the pinup will appear in the 2020 issue as its handpicked “rookie.” She joins the ranks of fellow model search winners Camille Kostek, Haley Kalil, Anne De Paula and Mia Kang.

According to the outlet, Brooks attended the open casting call in Miami last year and made it to the final six out of over 10,000 Instagram and in-person applicants. The final six women then traveled to Paradise Island, The Bahamas in February of this year to shoot with photographer Yu Tsai for a spread in the 2019 issue.

"We couldn’t be more excited about this new edition to the family!” announced the magazine. “There’s so much to love about Brooks. This brunette beauty with a Louisiana flare knows how to take a stunning photo and has the personality to match. It’s hard to believe that Brooks is so new to the modeling game, but we know great things are in store for this rookie!”

Nader revealed on Instagram that she was stunned by the announcement.

“Being in @si_swimsuit was always a dream of mine, it wasn’t until this year when I got to work with the amazing edit team, crew, photographers, and event staff that I realized that it’s the people behind the scenes that make this brand so special,” Nader captioned in an Instagram post. “I am beyond excited to tell you that I get to relive the experience next year as a ROOKIE!!! I have not stopped smiling since [editor] @mj_day surprised me with flowers and the best news of my life!!!”

Nader will be heading to Miami on July 12 and 13 for this year’s in-person open casting call at the W South Beach.

Back in May of this year, Nader attended the “SI Swimsuit on Location” event in Miami where she described how her life has changed since appearing on the magazine.

“For me, it’s everything,” Nader revealed at the venue’s red carpet affair. “I’ve always dreamt of it. It’s like a childhood dream of mine. I entered through Model Search, so I did the open call in Miami a year ago and now I’m here. So, the process and the journey for me is everything, because it was a long one.”

Nader insisted she would recommend any girl to take a chance to rock a skimpy swimsuit for the coveted magazine.

“Go for it,” she shared. “Do it. Be yourself. Own it. I mean, [editor] MJ [Day] and all the editors are just as nervous to meet you guys. Like, they want to see you. They want to see the real you. You want to be authentic. Show your flaws… MJ loves that. And it’s just such a special thing to be a part of this brand.”

BRProud.com recently reported Christie Brinkley, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit veteran, inspired Nader to participate in the magazine’s contest.

“Christie Brinkley was always a big inspiration for me,” she told the outlet. “She actually was a part of the interview process. It was crazy to be face to face with her and have her be a part of the whole process.”

Nader revealed Brinkley even gave her some advice on making it big.

“[She said] you have to remember that modeling is a job,” recalled Nader. “Like any other, you have to show up on time, be professional, and if you’re freezing, shooting in a bikini in the show or tired, power through it with a smile on your face.”

The outlet also revealed Nader easily stands out from the pack. The pinup is described as someone who is obsessed with eating jalapenos from the jar and talented in peeling two pounds of crawfish in under 10 minutes, among other unique talents.

Looking back, Nader admitted she was stunned when the magazine’s editor called her with the exciting news about appearing in this year’s issue.

“I couldn’t believe it,” recalled Nader. “I got really emotional and when the call was over I couldn’t even call my mom because I was crying so hard and hate talking to my parents when I’m crying because it makes me more emotional.”

Nader also told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that she hopes the opportunity will help her define what it means to be a model in today’s fashion industry.

“Of course I hope to be an SI Swimsuit regular and maybe even venture into the fashion industry more and break the standard of what a ‘runway model’ is known as,” she explained. “After being told many times that I could never do runway, it was so liberating to strut my stuff on the runway in Miami with SI Swimsuit. I hope to be a versatile model who can do both fashion and commercial work.”

“I want to inspire and encourage young women like my three little sisters to embrace and own who they are and go for it all in life,” Nader continued. “SI inspires us and gives us all permission to own our bodies and our personalities and gifts to let them shine before the watching world.”