Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek recreates iconic Margot Robbie look from 'Wolf of Wall Street'

It seems life away from the NFL won’t be all that bad for Rob Gronkowski after the athlete’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, shared a video of her doing a sexy movie-parody photo shoot.

Kostek donned her best pink dress and heels to recreate Margot Robbie’s look from an iconic scene in the 2013 movie “The Wolf of Wall Street.” In the scene, Robbie’s character is upset with Leonardo DiCaprio’s character. To make him feel awful about a fight they had, she dresses sexy for him while giving a speech about how he won’t be allowed to touch her for a while.

In a video posted to Instagram, Kostek not only recreates Robbie’s pose from the movie but does her best impression of her character as well.

It’s unclear exactly what the photo shoot was for, but it seems both Kostek and Gronkowski are having fun following his major announcement that he’s retiring from the New England Patriots after a decade in the NFL.

"It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far," Gronkowski wrote on Instagram. "I will be retiring from the game of football today."

According to TMZ, Kostek was among the first to comment on the post, saying: “I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term 'proud girlfriend' to a new level.”