Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Viral
Published

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek recreates iconic Margot Robbie look from 'Wolf of Wall Street'

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
close
Rob Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek calls out cruel comments after she posted a bikini selfieVideo

Rob Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek calls out cruel comments after she posted a bikini selfie

Rob Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek calls out cruel comments after she posted a bikini selfie. Some of the crude remarks included, ‘Largest hip bones I’ve ever seen,’ and ‘she needs the gym and a good doctor.’

It seems life away from the NFL won’t be all that bad for Rob Gronkowski after the athlete’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, shared a video of her doing a sexy movie-parody photo shoot.

Kostek donned her best pink dress and heels to recreate Margot Robbie’s look from an iconic scene in the 2013 movie “The Wolf of Wall Street.” In the scene, Robbie’s character is upset with Leonardo DiCaprio’s character. To make him feel awful about a fight they had, she dresses sexy for him while giving a speech about how he won’t be allowed to touch her for a while.

BECKY LYNCH BASHES RUMORS THAT ROB GRONKOWSKI IS JOINING THE WWE WITHOUT HAVING TO WORK FOR IT

In a video posted to Instagram, Kostek not only recreates Robbie’s pose from the movie but does her best impression of her character as well.

It’s unclear exactly what the photo shoot was for, but it seems both Kostek and Gronkowski are having fun following his major announcement that he’s retiring from the New England Patriots after a decade in the NFL.

PATRIOTS STAR ROB GRONKOWSKI'S SUGGESTIVE REMARK TO FEMALE REPORTER DRAWS BACKLASH

Camille Kostek did her best Margot Robbie impression from 'The Wolf of Wall Street."

Camille Kostek did her best Margot Robbie impression from 'The Wolf of Wall Street." (Getty Images)

"It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far," Gronkowski wrote on Instagram. "I will be retiring from the game of football today."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to TMZ, Kostek was among the first to comment on the post, saying: “I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term 'proud girlfriend' to a new level.”