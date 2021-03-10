Queen Elizabeth 'privately devastated' by Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Oprah interview, royal insider says

Queen Elizabeth II is allegedly heartbroken after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired Sunday night.

"The queen, who has never given a formal media interview, is said to be privately devastated by the shocking revelations and the potential damage to the reputation of the Royal Family," royal author Katie Nicholl wrote for Vanity Fair on Tuesday.

"She is also deeply concerned for Prince Philip, who remains in the hospital recovering from a heart procedure," Nicholl added.

According to Nicholl, Buckingham Palace issued an official statement on Tuesday evening after nearly 48 hours of meetings, crisis talks and private family conversations.

"Sources say the statement is designed to try and put out the flames following the couple’s dynamite interview," wrote Nicholl.

While it’s not known if the reigning monarch watched the interview privately, the 94-year-old was reportedly briefed by palace aides at breakfast on Monday.

"It is understood the queen immediately called a meeting with Charles and William to discuss what to do," wrote Nicholl.

Sources alleged the short statement was approved by the senior royals who were eager to put out the fire.

On Monday, Nicholl shared that Prince Charles, 72, was allegedly "in a state of despair" after his youngest son, 36, spoke out to Winfrey, 67.

"As Vanity Fair reported on Sunday, Harry was emailing his father to justify why he and Meghan had done the interview," Nicholl wrote. "Charles was said to be ‘in a state of despair’ according to a friend."

A rep for the royal didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Worldwide viewership of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s shocking sit-down with the media mogul is up to nearly 50 million – and counting. CBS, which originally aired the interview on Sunday night, scheduled a Friday night rerun.

Charles did not speak about the couple’s interview during a visit to a vaccine clinic in London on Tuesday. The visit was the Prince of Wales’ first public appearance since the sit-down and came amid increasing pressure on Buckingham Palace to respond to the allegations.

Soon after, Buckingham Palace issued a 60-word statement.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," said a statement from the palace provided to Fox News on Tuesday. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement concluded.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had no comment when reached by Fox News.

Harry told Winfrey the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his late mother Princess Diana left behind.

He said his relationship with Charles has been impacted. He even noted that Charles had stopped taking his phone calls.

"There is a lot to work through there," Harry said about his relationship with his father. "I feel really let down. He’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened."

Harry also acknowledged that he does not have a close relationship presently with his brother Prince William, 38, who is heir to the throne after Charles. He disputed rumors that he intentionally blindsided the queen with his decision to split. He suspected the rumors came from the institution.

"I’ve never blindsided my grandmother," Harry said. "I have too much respect for her."

In the interview, Markle, 39, described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts, yet when she asked for mental health assistance from the palace’s human resources staff, she was told they couldn’t help because she wasn’t a paid employee.

She also said Harry told her there were "concerns and conversations" about the color of her baby’s skin when she was pregnant with her son, Archie.

Winfrey later confirmed that Elizabeth and Philip, 99, were not part of those conversations.

After Harry and Markle married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, the royal family seemed to welcome the Duchess of Sussex, a glamorous former TV star. The pair were seen as providing a fresh young face for the monarchy of an increasingly multicultural nation.

It didn’t take long for the fairytale to unravel.

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

During the interview, the duke and duchess shared they are expecting a girl due this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.