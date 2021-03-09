Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Oprah interview prompted crisis talks among royal family, aides: report

Buckingham Palace released a brief statement on Tuesday after the interview aired

By Nate Day | Fox News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey prompted the royal family in the U.K. to do some reflecting.

The royal duo spoke with the media mogul for a two-hour special that aired on Sunday in which they discussed their struggles over the last few years, which included tense relationships with the royal family over issues like race and mental health.

Markle claimed that were "concerns and conversations" about how dark" her son Archie's "skin might be when he's born," and she also alleged that she was denied from receiving mental health care as she was battling suicidal thoughts.

A palace source told People magazine that the explosive tell-all sparked crisis talks between the royal family and their aides in order to formulate their public response.

The source said that at the "heart" of the scandal is "a family."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke out in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they discussed their struggles with the rest of the royal family over the last few years. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"... They should be given the opportunity to discuss the issues raised privately, as a family," the insider added.

The interview aired in the United States on Sunday night, drawing over 17 million viewers, before hitting airwaves in the UK on Monday night, which the source said affected their decision.

"It has been important for us to carefully consider any response before issuing," the insider said. "And of course releasing something today meant viewers in the UK had the opportunity to watch the interview, if they wished to, first."

Buckingham Palace, reps for which did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment regarding the crisis talks, released a statement on the matter on Tuesday morning.

The interview reportedly sparked crisis talks among the royal family and their aides. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," said the statement. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.  While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," they concluded.

Harry and Markle would not reveal which members of the family held "concerns" about Archie's skin tone, but told Winfrey that it wasn't Queen Elizabeth II or her husband, Prince Philip.

The identity of who blocked Markle from receiving mental health care was also not revealed.

On Our Radar