Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Oprah interview has left Prince William, Kate Middleton in ‘total shock': source

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are allegedly still coming to terms with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the sit-down, Markle, 39, addressed an ongoing rumor that she left Middleton, 39, in tears leading up to the royal wedding due to a disagreement over bridesmaid dresses. The former American actress said "the reverse happened" but Middleton "owned it, and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing."

"They really seem to want a narrative of a hero and a villain," said Markle about the British tabloids covering the initial allegations. "She's a good person. So much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don't have to hate her. And if you love her, you don't need to hate me."

As for Harry, 36, the prince acknowledged he doesn’t have a close relationship presently with William, 38, describing it as "space."

"William and Kate were in total shock after hearing what Meghan and Harry said," a source told the new issue of Us Weekly on Wednesday.

"What shocked them the most was Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and their quotes on a royal family member mentioning Archie’s skin color," the insider continued. "William and Kate knew about some of their troubles with palace aides, but nothing to this extent."

Winfrey, 67, had asked Markle how her mental health was impacted during her time as a working royal. Markle admitted she experienced suicidal thoughts and had sought help through the palace’s human resources department, but was told there was nothing they could do.

Markle also revealed it was hard for her to understand why there were concerns within the royal family about her son’s skin color. She said it was difficult for her to "compartmentalize" those conversations.

While Harry and Markle never identified who made the remarks because it would be "damaging," Winfrey later said it was not Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Archie's great-grandparents.

The palace insider alleged to the outlet that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "feel horrible" for the Sussexes. However, the source claimed the couple "still wish" that they "had not tried to take down the royal family" on TV.

"William and Kate feel that these conversations could have been made in private," the source added to the outlet.

A rep for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

During the interview, Harry detailed how his relationship with the royal family has been impacted.

"There is a lot to work through there," Harry said about his relationship with his father Prince Charles. "I feel really let down. He’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened."

Harry said the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his mother, Princess Diana, left behind.

As for William, Harry said he loved his older brother "to bits" despite the relationship being "space."

"He’s my brother," said Harry. "We’ve been through hell together. But we are on different paths… Time heals all things, hopefully."

Worldwide viewership of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s shocking sit-down with the media mogul is up to nearly 50 million – and counting. CBS, which originally aired the interview on Sunday night, scheduled a Friday night rerun.

Charles, 72, did not speak about the couple’s interview during a visit to a vaccine clinic in London on Tuesday. The visit was the Prince of Wales’ first public appearance since the sit-down air and came amid increasing pressure on Buckingham Palace to respond to the allegations.

Soon after, Buckingham Palace issued a statement.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," said a statement from the Palace provided to Fox News on Tuesday. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement concluded.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had no comment when reached by Fox News.

Markle and Harry married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son, Archie, was born a year later. In January 2020, the couple announced they were stepping back as senior members of the British royal family. They now reside in California.

During the interview, the duke and duchess shared they are expecting a girl due this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.