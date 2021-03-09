Prince Charles responds to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tell-all interview

Prince Charles stepped out on Tuesday to visit a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in London, just two days after his son and daughter-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, made headlines for their tell-all interview about the royal family.

The son of Queen Elizabeth was asked for his reaction to the bombshell conversation by reporters but remained silent.

"He chuckled and carried on walking," tweeted The Daily Express' Richard Palmer.

No formal comment has been made yet by anyone in the royal family addressing what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said about the lack of support they felt, mental health issues, and the vicious attacks by the U.K. tabloids.

Charles, 72, did reveal he already received the coronavirus vaccine because "I may be a little bit older," according to Sky News.

"As I have seen today, you have opened your church to the vaccine program for the whole community, and you have been collecting and distributing food to those who need it most, as I have also seen," he said at the engagement. "And if ever we needed an example of how to be a good Samaritan, we need look no further, if I may say so."

During Sunday's televised interview, Harry, 36, admitted there's "a lot to work through" between him and his father.

"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar," said Harry. "He knows what pain feels like. And Archie's his grandson."

Harry added, "I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that's happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try to heal that relationship. But they only know what they know."

Harry also claimed he felt "trapped" within the royal family.

"I didn't see a way out," he explained. "I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped. Trapped within the system like the rest of the family. My father and my brother are trapped. They don't get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that."