Queen Elizabeth II
Published

A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's children: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward

Queen Elizabeth II married Prince Philip on November 20, 1947

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Queen Elizabeth II got married to Prince Philip on November 20, 1947. Prince Philip passed on April 9, 2021 and Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, which made her eldest son Charles king. 

The late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had three other children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Through her four children, the queen had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren at the time of her death.

King Charles III

King Charles III full name is Charles Philip Arthur George and he was born on November 14, 1948. When Queen Elizabeth II had her coronation in 1953 following her husband's death, Charles was just four years old. 

Queen Elizabeth's oldest child Charles became king after she died in September 2022.

Queen Elizabeth's oldest child Charles became king after she died in September 2022. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

King Charles III met Camilla Parker-Bowles at a polo match, but the two both married other people when he left for the Royal Navy. She married Andrew Parker-Bowles and he married Lady Diana Spencer. King Charles and Princess Diana had two children, Prince William and Prince Harry.  

Princess Diana tragically died in a car crash in 1997 after she and Charles had divorced. In 2005, King Charles married Camilla, and she was given the title Duchess of Cornwall.

When King Charles III became king after his mother's death in September 2022, Camilla was given the title queen consort, a title that is given to the wife of a reigning king. 

Princess Anne

Princess Anne is the second child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. They are pictured here in Austria in 1969.

Princess Anne is the second child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. They are pictured here in Austria in 1969. (Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Princess Anne, born Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise, is the only daughter of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II. She was born on August 15, 1950. Her title is Anne, Princess Royal.

Princess Anne has been married twice. She was first married to Captain Mark Phillips in 1973 and they had two children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall. She married her current husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence in 1992. She chose not to give her children royal titles.

Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth II with her son Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

Queen Elizabeth II with her son Prince Andrew, Duke of York. (Max Mumby)

Prince Andrew is 10 years younger than Princess Anne. He was born Andrew Albert Christian Edward on February 19, 1960, and was given the title Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Prince Andrew was married to Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson in 1986 and they had two daughters Beatrice and Eugenie before their divorce in 1996.

Prince Andrew stepped back from his royal duties back in 2019 after his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Edward

Queen Elizabeth, posing with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their son, Prince Edward. The Queen will be celebrating her 50th birthday on April 21, 1976.

Queen Elizabeth, posing with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their son, Prince Edward. The Queen will be celebrating her 50th birthday on April 21, 1976. (Bettmann / Contributor via Getty)

Prince Edward is the queen's youngest and fourth child. He was born Edward Antony Richard Louis on March 10, 1964. For the most part, he has stayed out of the public eye for many years. He is married to Sophie Rhys-Jones, who he married in 1999 and they have two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn.

