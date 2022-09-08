Queen Elizabeth II: 10 facts and standout moments from the British monarch's life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign came to an end after her death on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The British monarch died at her summer estate Balmoral Castle, which is located Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Buckingham Palace announced that doctors recommended the queen be put under medical supervision Thursday morning.

LIVE UPDATES: QUEEN ELIZABETH II: LONGEST-REIGNING BRITISH MONARCH, DEAD AT 96

Hours later, Queen Elizabeth II "died peacefully," according to a tweet posted on The Royal Family account.

As the world reflects on the queen’s reign and death, here are 10 number-based facts about the U.K.’s longest-reigning monarch, who dedicated seven decades of service to England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and more than a dozen commonwealth nations.

1926 – Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born on Wednesday, April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London, which was a townhouse owned by her maternal grandparents (The Earl and Countess of Strathmore and Kinghorne), according to the Royal Collection Trust, a museum and manager of public openings of official royal residences.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S DEATH: A LOOK AT THE BRITISH MONARCH'S RECENT HEALTH SCARES

1936 – While Queen Elizabeth II was born with the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth of York long before she became queen, her rank was elevated to Her Royal Highness The Princess Elizabeth on Dec. 11, 1936.

Her title changed once more on Nov. 20, 1947, when she married her husband Philip, who was named Duke of Edinburgh, which made Her Royal Highness The Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh.

1942 – As a princess, Queen Elizabeth II carried out her first public royal duty as an appointed colonel of the Grenadier Guards, an infantry regiment of the British Army. On her 16th birthday, she inspected lines of soldiers, who stood at attention, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

QUEEN ELIZABETH'S BIRTHDAY: BY THE NUMBERS

1945 – At the age of 18, Queen Elizabeth II (Princess Elizabeth) joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service, a women’s branch of the British Army that served during World War II. She joined as was registered as No. 230873 Second Subaltern Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor and worked as a driver and mechanic, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

1947 – Queen Elizabeth II (Princess Elizabeth) embarked on her first international royal tour with her parents – Albert Frederick Arthur George (George VI) and Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon (Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother) – and her younger sister, Princess Margaret, The Countess of Snowdon. The family explored South Africa and Rhodesia, met residents and celebrated Elizabeth’s 21st birthday abroad, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

1952 – At the age of 25, Princess Elizabeth, The Duchess of Edinburgh, ascended to the throne and became queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland after her father, King George VI, succumbed to lung cancer, on Feb. 6, 1952. Her title was elevated to Her Majesty The Queen, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

QUEEN ELIZABETH CUTS CAKE WITH SWORD INSTEAD OF STANDARD KNIFE: 'MORE UNUSUAL'

1953 – Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation was held on Tuesday, June 2, 1953, at Westminster Abbey in London, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

2011 – Queen Elizabeth II made a historic visit to the Republic of Ireland on May 17, 2011. She was the first British monarch to step foot in the independent nation in 100 years, according to the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). The country, which was once known as South Ireland, exited the U.K. in 1922 and the U.K.’s Commonwealth of Nations in 1949, according to Britannica – a trusted encyclopedia.

2022 – Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning British monarch with 70 years of service, according to the Royal Collection Trust. Her 70th-year as queen – Feb. 6, 2022 – was celebrated with a Platinum Jubilee, a milestone anniversary that only a few monarchs have reached in world history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

4 – Queen Elizabeth II was a mother of four. She's survived by her adult children: King Charles III, formerly the Prince of Wales, age 73; Anne, Princess Royal, age 72; Prince Andrew, Duke of York, age 62; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, age 58.