Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward greet well-wishers at Balmoral after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and their families were seen for the first time in public together after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

The siblings were joined by Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and son Peter Phillips and daughter Zara Tindal, Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

The grieving family had attended a private church service that was held at Crathie Kirk in honor of the late monarch on Saturday morning.

The royals were visibly emotional as they solemnly walked across the bridge over the River Dee on their way to back to Balmoral Castle.

They were seen greeting throngs of well-wishers who were lined up behind barricades along the road. Prince Andrew, whose last public appearance was during a memorial service for his father, Prince Philip, in March, thanked the assembled crowd, according to the BBC.

"It's nice to see you, thank you for coming," he said, per the outlet.

The family's spirits appeared to be lifted by the crowd of mourners as they were seen smiling while walking along the road.

They gathered around to admire a large pile of flowers and notes that were laid near the gate to the Balmoral estate.

Andrew embraced Eugenie, who wiped a tear away from her eye. In a video shared by the BBC, the royals were seen walking toward the gate before turning around to wave to the crowd, who broke out into applause and cheers.

The entire royal family is expected to attend the queen's funeral, which Buckingham Palace announced will take place at 11 a.m. BST on Monday, Sept. 19.