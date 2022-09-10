Expand / Collapse search
Queen Elizabeth II
Published

Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward greet well-wishers at Balmoral after Queen Elizabeth II's death

The royal siblings were joined by their family members as they attended a private church service in honor of the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II

By Ashley Hume | Fox News
Prince William and Harry greeting mourners together shows 'great sign for their relationship': Royal expert

Prince William and Harry greeting mourners together shows 'great sign for their relationship': Royal expert

Newsweek chief royal correspondent Jack Royston says this is a "really promising sign" for the Prince of Wales and his brother's relationship.

Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and their families were seen for the first time in public together after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

The siblings were joined by Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and son Peter Phillips and daughter Zara Tindal, Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and daughter Lady Louise Windsor. 

The grieving family had attended a private church service that was held at Crathie Kirk in honor of the late monarch on Saturday morning.

Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and their families were seen for the first time in public together after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday

Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and their families were seen for the first time in public together after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday (Newsline Media/MEGA for Fox News Digital)

The royals were visibly emotional as they solemnly walked across the bridge over the River Dee on their way to back to Balmoral Castle.

They were seen greeting throngs of well-wishers who were lined up behind barricades along the road. Prince Andrew, whose last public appearance was during a memorial service for his father, Prince Philip, in March, thanked the assembled crowd, according to the BBC.

"It's nice to see you, thank you for coming," he said, per the outlet.

The siblings were joined by Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and son Peter Phillips and daughter Zara Tindal, Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and daughter Lady Louise Windsor. 

The siblings were joined by Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and son Peter Phillips and daughter Zara Tindal, Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and daughter Lady Louise Windsor.  (Newsline Media/MEGA for Fox News Digital)

The family's spirits appeared to be lifted by the crowd of mourners as they were seen smiling while walking along the road.

They gathered around to admire a large pile of flowers and notes that were laid near the gate to the Balmoral estate.

Andrew embraced Eugenie, who wiped a tear away from her eye. In a video shared by the BBC, the royals were seen walking toward the gate before turning around to wave to the crowd, who broke out into applause and cheers.

The entire royal family is expected to attend the queen's funeral, which Buckingham Palace announced will take place at 11 a.m. BST on Monday, Sept. 19.

Prince Edward, Countess Sophie of Wessex, and daughter Lady Louise Windsor were seen greeting the crowd.

Prince Edward, Countess Sophie of Wessex, and daughter Lady Louise Windsor were seen greeting the crowd. (Newsline Media/MEGA for Fox News Digital)

Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and  Timothy Laurence join members of the royal family for a walkabout while speaking to members of the public.

Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and  Timothy Laurence join members of the royal family for a walkabout while speaking to members of the public. (Newsline Media/MEGA for Fox News Digital)

Members of the Royal family visited Crathie Kirk for a private service then do a walkabout speaking to members of the public.

Members of the Royal family visited Crathie Kirk for a private service then do a walkabout speaking to members of the public. (Newsline Media/MEGA for Fox News Digital)

Princess Anne appeared emotional but smiled at the assembled crowd.

Princess Anne appeared emotional but smiled at the assembled crowd. (Newsline Media/MEGA for Fox News Digital)

The royals were seen walking across the bridge over the River Dee on their way to back to Balmoral Castle.

The royals were seen walking across the bridge over the River Dee on their way to back to Balmoral Castle. (Newsline Media/MEGA for Fox News Digital)

Princess Eugenie carried a red rose as she walked with Princess Beatrice. 

Princess Eugenie carried a red rose as she walked with Princess Beatrice.  (Newsline Media/MEGA for Fox News Digital)

Prince Andrew embraced an emotional Princess Eugenie as they stood in front of a pile of flowers and notes left by well-wishers.

Prince Andrew embraced an emotional Princess Eugenie as they stood in front of a pile of flowers and notes left by well-wishers. (Newsline Media/MEGA for Fox News Digital)

Eugenie was seen wiping tears away from her eyes.

Eugenie was seen wiping tears away from her eyes. (Newsline Media/MEGA for Fox News Digital)

The family became emotional as they stood in front of the tributes left by members of the public.

The family became emotional as they stood in front of the tributes left by members of the public. (Newsline Media/MEGA for Fox News Digital)

Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex crouched down and was seen touching a wreath of flowers.

Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex crouched down and was seen touching a wreath of flowers. (Newsline Media/MEGA for Fox News Digital)

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

