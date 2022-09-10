Prince William speaks out for first time on Queen Elizabeth's death: 'I...have lost a grandmother'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William published a message Saturday in remembrance of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

William spoke publicly Saturday for the first time since the death of the royal matriarch. The freshly-appointed Prince of Wales published the message via a communique from Kensington Palace.

"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader […] I, however, have lost a grandmother," Prince William said in his message.

The queen's 70-year reign came to an end after her death on Thursday, Sept. 8. The British monarch died at her summer estate Balmoral Castle, located Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Buckingham Palace announced that doctors recommended the queen be put under medical supervision Thursday morning. Hours later, Queen Elizabeth II "died peacefully," according to a message posted on The Royal Family account.

William recalled years of guidance from the queen in both personal and royal matters. His family, he added, also enjoyed decades of wisdom from the later matriarch.

"I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives," the message continued.

In a tone similar to his mother's stoic leadership, Prince William promised to honor her memory by putting his full attention into supporting his father, now King Charles III.

"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen. I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can."

Members of the Royal family left Balmoral Saturday to attend a prayer service for Queen Elizabeth II at the nearby Crathie Kirk.

The Queen reportedly frequented the small Scottish church regularly during her trips to the north.

Three of the Queen’s four children, including Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, have reportedly been at Balmoral since Thursday, the day of the Queen's passing.