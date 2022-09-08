Expand / Collapse search
King Charles III
Published

King Charles III: A look at the life of Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son

Charles, the King of the United Kingdom, is the son of Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
  • A young Prince Charles walking in Downing Street, Cambridge
    Image 1 of 11

    Charles, the former Prince of Wales and the son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, attended school at Trinity College in Cambridge, UK.  (Peter Dunne/Daily Express/Getty Images)

  • Prince Charles with Princess Diana, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth
    Image 2 of 11

    The British monarch started his naval career in September 1971. He became a helicopter pilot in 1974 and joined 845 Naval Air Squadron. For his final nine months of service in the Navy, he commanded the HMS Bronington. (Central Press/Getty Images)

  • Prince Charles and Princess Diana wedding
    Image 3 of 11

    Britain watched as the young Charles married Princess Diana on July 29, 1981. (Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

  • Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales with their sons William and Harry
    Image 4 of 11

    Princess Diana and the then-Prince Charles had two sons. Prince William was born on June 21, 1982, and Prince Harry was born on September 15, 1984. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is first in line for the throne. Princess Diana tragically passed in a car crash in August 1997 after the two divorced in 1996. (Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew
    Image 5 of 11

    He is the son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh who died on April 9, 2021. He has three siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.  ( TIM GRAHAM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Prince Charles, Prince of Wales with sons Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
    Image 6 of 11

    The king saw his eldest son, Prince William, marry Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011 and his younger son, Prince Harry, marry Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.  ( Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

  • Prince Philip and Prince Charles
    Image 7 of 11

    Prince Philip, the former Prince's father, died on April 9, 2021, when he was 99 years old.  (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

  • Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace
    Image 8 of 11

    Queen Elizabeth II officially took the throne on June 2, 1953, after the death of her father King George VI in 1952. When her father passed, she was when she was 25-years-old and was 27 during her coronation. She died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. (Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

  • The
    Image 9 of 11

    The royal family has continued to grow over the years with many grandchildren being added to the family. The king has five grandchildren. Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince Harry and Meghan have two children, Archie and Lilibet. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

  • Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
    Image 10 of 11

    The monarch married Camilla Parker Bowles in April 2005 and she was given the title Duchess of Cornwall. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles
    Image 11 of 11

    Prince Charles became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died. His eldest son, Prince William, is next in line to the trhone. Queen Elizabeth II ruled for over 70 years until her death at age 96. (Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

