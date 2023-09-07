Priyanka Chopra, Leni Klum, Naomi Campbell embrace barely-there fashion: PHOTOS

Naomi struts her stuff

Naomi Campbell stunned in a sheer dress at the PrettyLittleThing Designed by Naomi Campbell runway show, showcasing looks from her collaboration with the clothing line.

This was the supermodel's debut as a designer. Strutting down the runway, Campbell wore a black sheer dress with silver studs, paired with sliver hoop earrings, black heels and her signature long black hair.

"After 37 incredible years on the catwalk, I'm thrilled for the opportunity to share my latest adventure on the other side – as a designer! Especially during the start of NYFashionWeek!" she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for making this collection a reality, changing the pace of fast fashion."

Priyanka's sheer beauty

Priyanka Chopra attended the Victoria's Secret celebration ahead of New York Fashion Week, wearing a black sheer dress which showcased her matching black undergarments.

The actress has spoken out about body positivity and how she was able to change her mindset as she got older. She explained, she began "catering to [her] now body and not [her] 10-or 20-years-ago body."

"I just try to remind myself that I am loved, and I feel good from the inside," she told Yahoo Life in May 2021. "I feel confident when I walk into a room and I try to remind myself that that has nothing to do with my body. Even though this culture gives credence to that, too much, maybe."

Charlize's pearly whites

Charlize Theron wore a sheer Givenchy blouse with pearls sewn in throughout, with an oversize black blazer and a black maxi skirt to the opening of Breitling's Meatpacking Boutique in New York City.

The Academy Award-winning actress is a brand ambassador for the luxury watchmaking company.

Theron is the face of their new campaign, which features video testimonials from brand ambassadors, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Misty Copeland and Bertrand Piccard.

"My journey has always been about being up for any challenge," Theron says in one video. "I traveled from South Africa to Los Angeles when I was quite young and both that physical journey and the journey of being open-minded and ready for new experiences has served me well personally and professionally."

Emily's revealing night out

Emily Ratajkowski stunned in a sheer burnt orange gown with a swooping neckline, while attending the PrettyLittleThing Designed by Naomi Campbell fashion show.

The model recently dropped her own line of denim clothing, featuring denim jackets, jeans, tank tops, coats, shirts and a host of other clothing items, all designed by Ratajkowski.

"Introducing emrata x @agjeans," Ratajkowski wrote on Instagram. "I loved designing these pieces and am so excited to see you all wearing them & taking them from day to night. many thanks to the ag team."

Heidi Klum's mini-me

Leni Klum also attended the PrettyLittleThing Designed by Naomi Campbell fashion show, wearing a sheer white top and skirt, with her bra and underwear visible.

This isn't the first time she has shown her body in public. In 2022, Leni and her mom, supermodel Heidi Klum, came under fire for posing together for a lingerie campaign, and just a few months ago, she posed topless on social media.

Lourdes Leon bares all

Madonna's 26-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon made a splash walking the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret Tour 2023 celebration.

Leon chose to wear a metal sheer dress, over her bare chest, paired with black heels and a silver necklace. The look was styled by Madonna's and Leon's shared stylist, Rita Melssen, and designed by Ukrainian designer Natalia Fedner. Fedner told Page Six Style, she created the unique spiderweb look by hand, using copper chains.

"Lola has always exuded strength," Fedner told Page Six Style. "The whole look oozes fierce confidence. She dresses for herself — she wears what she wants to, what makes her feel excited."

Lila Moss channels famous mom

Lila Moss is following in her supermodel mom, Kate Moss' footsteps, and fast becoming one of the most sought after models. At the Victoria's Secret Tour 2023 celebration, Lila walked the red carpet as one of the new faces of the brand.

She wore a sheer sequined dress over sequined underwear, and even donned a pair of the brand's iconic wings while on the carpet. Lila started her modeling career in 2018, when she became the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, later making her runway debut in October 2020 for Miu Miu, and opening the show for them at Paris Fashion Week in 2021.

"I was really nervous for her," Kate said in a video for British Vogue at the time. "I was sitting around the kitchen table ... Some girlfriends [were there] and we were waiting for the show to start on the link. When she came out we were like, 'She's doing it! She's doing it!' Yeah, I was really proud."

Julia Fox's street style

Julia Fox has never been one to shy away from showing some skin. While in New York for Fashion Week, the actress wore a series of revealing outfits, including this shiny silver sheer look.

She paired it with silver platform heels, and wore her long black hair down and accented with shaggy bangs.

"I think just being fearless, not giving a f---, doing what I feel like doing, and not caring about whether society thinks it's normal or not. If I think it's cool, then it's cool," she told People about her style choices. "I can see the beauty in every type of style and fashion."