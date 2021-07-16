Naomi Campbell shares ultra-rare photo of baby daughter in Versace on anniversary of fashion designer’s murder

Naomi Campbell honored Gianni Versace on the 24th anniversary of the fashion designer’s murder.

On Thursday, the supermodel, 51, who revealed to the world in May that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl, shared a rare glimpse of her daughter donning a Versace branded onesie.

"I love you Gianni Versace," she wrote over the Instagram Story snap dedicated to her close friend, adding dove and heart emojis.

Campbell also posted a video to her followers of herself with the late fashion pioneer as they walked in a show and shared an embrace.

"I miss you Gianni Versace, your intuition and actions ahead of it’s [sic] time," the "No Filter" host wrote in the video post’s caption. "Your work ethic to be admired and your authentic embrace generosity and beautiful heart adored. #rip #24years #neverforgotten."

Versace was shot and killed on July 15, 1997, by spree killer Andrew Cunanan mere steps away from his famed Miami Beach mansion, Casa Casuarina. He was 50.

Casa Casuarina was built in 1930 by Alden Freeman, son of Joel Freeman, the treasurer of the Standard Oil Trust, according to the hotel's website. Versace became interested in the property in 1992 while on vacation with his family.

Campbell announced the arrival of her daughter with a touching note and Instagram photo holding the baby’s feet.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel," Campbell wrote. "There is no greater love."

It remains unclear who the baby’s father is or what Campbell decided to name the child. Other details as to whether she gave birth naturally, hired a surrogate or adopted the baby also remain scarce.

Celebrities and fashion giants immediately took to Campbell's social media pages to congratulate her on the news.

"Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are!" designer Marc Jacobs responded. "What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."

"Oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!" actress Zoe Saldana wrote.

"Omg!! Congrats mama! Love you," Ryan Destiny commented on Instagram.