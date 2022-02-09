Julia Fox talks pre-Kanye West life as a dominatrix, past drug use and criminal history

Long before Julia Fox became known as Kanye West's new girlfriend, she was living the fast life growing up in New York City.

In a new podcast interview, the "Uncut Gems" actress opened up about her past run-ins with the law, drug overdoses, and her entrance into BDSM as a dominatrix.

Fox, speaking to "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper in an episode that dropped late Tuesday, recalled a time where she was in need of money, and came across "the adult section on Craigslist." She says she "wasn't comfortable to have sex with a stranger," but was enticed by an ad for a dominatrix position that'd pay up to $1,000 a day and involved "no sex, no nudity."

"I went and met up with this really kind of insane looking white guy with this long black trench coat. He had me write a sadistic BDSM fantasy off the top. I did and he loved it. He hired me on the spot. I was just naturally good at it," Fox, 32, revealed.

Being a dominatrix is "similar to a stripper," Fox explained. At the time, her new source of income took place at what was called a "dungeon," and it ended up providing her with her first acting experience.

"There's a few in Manhattan and other parts of New York as well and it's legal. You go downstairs, it's a basement, there'd be all these different rooms. There was a medical room for [a] nurse/doctor fantasy, there was a torture room, another type of chamber, a cross-dressing room, a schoolroom, for any type of fantasy. It's really like role playing, it's like acting. When people say how did you get your start in acting it's really like the dungeon because I would have to improv multiple times a day on very short notice," she said.

Fox confirmed she "never" had sex as a dominatrix. Instead, there was "definitely a lot of verbal communication" and "tease and denial" used. She said it helped her to explore her own sexuality.

"They could kiss my feet, I could smother them, maybe sit on their face with my panties but they will never ever be good enough for my vagina. That's very important," she said.

Fox's fast life in New York City also landed her in some trouble with the law. She said she first started experimenting with marijuana in "sixth or seventh grade." She tried heroin for the first time in high school and described her drug use at the time as "private."

"I was doing it in secret and I would put it on a blunt that I would smoke to the face. I would not share," she recalled. "I didn't know I was playing with fire. It's a miracle I haven't done it in very, very long. I highly don't recommend it."

Fox says she still smokes marijuana to this day, but after a good friend of hers overdosed in 2019 from heroin she doesn't "even have a thought" about using again.

West's new girlfriend went on to reveal she previously overdosed on drugs more than once, describing those incidents as her "rock bottom."

"There's been a few. But the last one, the really bad one, it was on my birthday and it was really sad because my sister was there and she was sober and the whole party was ruined. I literally fell over in front of the whole party. That was a very awakening moment," Fox recalled. She did not specify what year this happened.

It ended up being a probation officer that helped Fox kick her drug use, she said. The actress recalled being indicted for grand larceny with a friend. She said she can't even remember the specific details such as what federal court she was convicted in because at the time she'd either miss court appearances or show up high on ecstasy from the night before.

"I was actually on probation for like three years and that really saved my life in a because for the first time it's like, I'm grounded. I remember my first drug test on probation came back positive for marijuana and it was like this big thing…Am I going to go to prison for a year? What is my probation officer going to do? She gave me some really intense drug program that I needed to do. That was it. It was by miracle it didn't end up worse for me," she said.

West and Fox first made headlines late last year after they met in Miami on New Year's Eve in a short excerpt she wrote for Interview magazine. She's since been described as his "muse."

"His energy is so fun to be around," she wrote. "He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see ‘Slave Play.’"