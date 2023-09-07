Model Emily Ratajkowski insists being 'divorced by the age of 30' is ‘chic’

Emily Ratajkowski is opening up about her take on divorce.

The 32-year-old model suggested that there is "nothing better" than getting divorced in your 30s.

"So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30," Ratajkowski began her TikTok video.

She then went on to explain how she filed for divorce in September 2022 from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after four years of marriage. The former couple share a 2-year-old son.

"Being in your 20s is the trenches," she added.

"There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot… figuring out what you want to do with your life… having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be and then you have your whole life still ahead of you."

The Inamorata designer concluded her video by saying "congratulations" to all the young women who are divorced.

In the caption for her video, Ratajkowski wrote, "personally i find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30."

The model appeared topless in her post, covering herself with a white blanket and wearing a gold necklace with a large pendant.

This is not the first time the model has shared her thoughts on divorce and how she thinks it should empower women.

"I think there's a lot of taboo around divorce and a lot of shame. I think that isn't helpful, particularly for young women who are trying to get out of bad relationships," Ratajkowski said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I want to spread a little positivity and I think that divorce, deciding to leave a relationship despite the financial hardship, despite what it's going to mean for your kids, everything, is really brave. I want women to feel better about it."

Ratajkowski noted that she is happily single as she previously had ties to comedians Eric André and Pete Davidson.

In February, the model shared a TikTok video that went viral discussing "situationships" amid her relationship with André.

Ratajkowski posted the video four days after André shared a series of risqué photos of the two on his social media.

She also made headlines for cozying up next to former "Saturday Night Live" star Davidson in November. The two sat courtside at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden for their first public date night.