Heidi Klum's daughter Leni, 18, poses topless in risqué photo

Leni Klum is leaving little to the imagination in her most recent risqué photo.

The 18-year-old model is following in her mother Heidi Klum's footsteps as she posed topless on social media.

Leni is seen staring into the camera with her bra strap hanging off her shoulders as her hands covered her chest in the scandalous snap.

She donned blue light denim jeans and a black belt while rocking wavy curls for her hairstyle to complete the look.

Her makeup appeared neutral with a light pink eyeshadow to accentuate her piercing blue eyes, along with a pinky nude matte lipstick and a shimmering highlight on her cheekbones.

The text in the photo read, "I love you," as she tagged celebrity makeup artist Ash K. Holm, who has done makeup for Ariana Grande, Megan Fox, the Kardashians and others.

Holm shared the photo on her Instagram page and captioned, "Lots of laughs and makeup memories were made," with cherry emojis, while tagging Leni’s social media handle.

Fans were quick to react to the racy picture and said "Yesssss, my new FAV!!!"

Others pointed out Leni’s "pretty look" and called it "very natural and feminine."

"Just wow," another comment read.

Leni’s photo comes after her controversial photoshoot with her supermodel mother.

Heidi and Leni posed together for an ad campaign for the lingerie brand Intimissimi during the holidays last year.

This was not the first time Heidi and Leni have posed together for the Italian lingerie brand. Intimissimi posted photos of the two posing together in bras and underwear in October 2022. The ad campaign received mixed reviews online.

"Sexualizing your daughter the moment they turn legal is weird," one person wrote on the post.

"Very disturbing," a user added.

Leni commented on the backlash she and her mom received after their mother-daughter lingerie photo shoot.

She clarified at her mother’s annual Halloween party that she is not paying attention to the haters.

"I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions," Leni told Page Six.

"I am overall happy with the campaign, and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time," she added.

Heidi shares four children with her ex-husband Seal.

Her eldest daughter, Leni, was adopted by Seal upon her birth. They also share sons Henry and Johan, as well as daughter Lou. The couple separated in 2012 after seven years of marriage and were divorced in 2014.

Heidi married her third husband, German guitarist Tom Kaulitz, in 2019. The musician has no biological children.