Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Charlize Theron shuts down rumors she had 'bad plastic surgery': 'B----, I'm just aging!'

Charlize Theron shared that her 'face is changing' as she gets older

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Charlize Theron scolds French TV host for kissing female interpreter: 'Ask next time' Video

Charlize Theron scolds French TV host for kissing female interpreter: 'Ask next time'

Charlize Theron didn't hide her feelings while appearing on a French talk show

Charlize Theron is shutting down claims she's had "bad plastic surgery."

Theron said the rumors are untrue and shared that she has never been under the knife.

"My face is changing," she told Allure Friday, "and I love that my face is changing and aging. People think I had a facelift. They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I'm like, 'B----, I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron slams rumors that she's had "bad plastic surgery." (Marco Ravagli/Future Publishing)

The "Atomic Blonde" actress shared that even though she hasn't had any plastic surgery, she won't condemn those who have.

CHARLIZE THERON SAYS AFTER 25 YEARS IN HOLLYWOOD, SHE HAS ‘NEVER BEEN AT KIM KARDASHIAN LEVEL' FAME

"I've always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers," she said, addressing society's double standards. 

Charlize Theron posing for camera

Charlize Theron said she's never had plastic surgery. (Frazer Harrison)

"I despise that concept, and I want to fight against it. But I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them," Theron added. "We need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey."

Although the actress is embracing her aging process, there is one part about herself she wished always stayed young.

"More than my face," Theron shared, "I wish I had my 25-year-old body that I can just throw against the wall and not even hurt tomorrow. Now, if I don't work out for three days and I go back to the gym, I can't walk."

Charlize Theron in a beret

Charlize Theron said her body changing with age has been hard on her. (Mondadori Portfolio)

With age, Theron is being more selective on what movie roles she will accept. 

"I will never, ever do a movie again and say, 'Yeah, I'll gain 40 pounds,'" she said. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"When I was 27, I did ‘Monster.’ I lost 30 pounds overnight. I missed three meals, and I was back to my normal weight. Then I did it at 43 for ‘Tully,’ and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, 'I think I'm dying because I cannot lose this weight.'"

Charlize Theron red carpet

Charlize Theron said her "face is changing" with age. (Getty Images)

Theron said her doctor pointed out her body was changing.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He was like, 'You're over 40. Calm down,'" she said. "Nobody wants to hear that."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending