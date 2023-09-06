Naomi Campbell gets Hollywood to strip down for New York Fashion Week

Hollywood celebrities left little to the imagination at Naomi Campbell's new collaboration launch.

On Tuesday night, stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Leni Klum and Lori Harvey wore barely-there looks to support the supermodel's new line with PrettyLittleThing.

The collection, designed by Campbell, Victor Anate and Edvin, was presented in a runway show ahead of New York Fashion Week. Naomi lit up the night in a sheer black dress with silver studs.

NAOMI CAMPBELL STUNS IN SHEER, LOW CUT GOWN AT LONDON FASHION WEEK

She paired the dress with large, silver hoop earrings and black heels, and she walked the runway during her own show.

Naomi took to Instagram Wednesday to share some details about her collaboration with the fashion brand.

"After 37 incredible years on the catwalk, I'm thrilled for the opportunity to share my latest adventure on the other side – as a designer! Especially during the start of NYFashionWeek!" she began her caption.

She thanked the creative team behind the partnership and concluded her post writing, "Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for making this collection a reality, changing the pace of fast fashion."

Fellow model Ratajkowski wore a sheer, mustard yellow, deep plunge dress to the event. She paired the look with black underwear that peeked through the dress.

Winnie Harlow attended the event in a sheer catsuit with a black, lace bra and an oversized black faux fur coat.

Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni, not only attended the event, she also walked in the show. The aspiring model, 19, wore a white, see-through two-piece skirt set with a white lace bra.

Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori, was also in attendance at Cipriani 25 Broadway Tuesday night.

The socialite wore a black dress, also sheer, with a plunging neckline. Lori accessorized the look with lots of gold jewelry, including choker necklaces and large earrings.

Campbell, 53, has had an eventful few months. In June, the supermodel announced she welcomed her second child and first son in a since deleted Instagram post.

Naomi announced the birth of her first child in May 2021.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel," she wrote on social media at the time, along with a photo of her baby's feet in her palm. "There is no greater love."

Campbell hasn’t elaborated on either birth but told Vogue last year of her daughter, "She wasn’t adopted — she’s my child."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said she’ll reveal more about how she came into the world in an upcoming book.