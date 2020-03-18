Prince William, Kate Middleton want to offer ‘support’ during the coronavirus outbreak, royal expert says

Prince William and Kate Middleton are determined to support the nation as it tries to cope with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“For their part, the Cambridges plan to shift the focus of their work to supporting the nation as the country attempts to cope with the pandemic,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair on Wednesday.

“William and Kate will temporarily divert their attention from young children (Kate’s primary work) and conservation (William’s key cause) to helping the vulnerable and providing support to the British public as the nation deals with one of the greatest challenges since the war,” she shared.

A source also told the outlet: “The Cambridges are not in the vulnerable sector and they want to help. Their aides are going through the latest government advice but it’s fair to say the focus of their work with the shift. Supporting the community and vulnerable people in society is more important right now.”

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY TAKING EXTREME MEASURES TO PROTECT THEIR HOUSEHOLD FROM CORONAVIRUS: REPORT

CELEBRITIES PROVIDE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC RELIEF WITH DONATIONS

According to Nicholl, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are remaining in Kensington Palace, their London home, where they plan to continue working within the government guidelines.

The royal calendar has also been modified. Several upcoming garden parties at Buckingham Palace have been canceled. Other major events, such as Trooping the Colour and the 75th anniversary of VE Day remain under review.

Buckingham Palace also announced Queen Elizabeth II will honor engagements for this week but will relocate to Windsor Castle a week earlier than planned. Trips to Cheshire and Camden have been postponed.

For most people, the new coronavirus has caused only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it could cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.