Prince George, Princess Charlotte to home-school during coronavirus outbreak

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are the latest royals to engage in safety practices to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The royal kiddos will now move to "remote learning" and continue their schooling using online resources next week, a statement from their school said on Wednesday, according to People.

George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, attend Thomas’s Battersea school in London.

According to the outlet, the pair will only miss four days of school, as the semester was set to end on March 26. Students whose parents are unable to look after them will remain in classes at the school.

“Due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school due to the Coronavirus situation, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March," said a spokesperson for Thomas’s London Day Schools, per the magazine.

“From this date, the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system."

The statement continued: “In cases where families are not in a position to keep their children at home... the school will remain physically open until the last day of term, Thursday, 26 March."

Geroge and Charlotte's uncle and aunt, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are also taking precautions to protect themselves and their own 10-month-old son, Archie, from the virus.

It has been reported that contact between the royals and their staff has been reduced to "a bare minimum."

Similarly, the Queen has temporarily relocated to Windsor Castle and canceled royal events in the wake of the outbreak.