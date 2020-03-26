Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte clap for health care workers fighting coronavirus in sweet video

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte are showing their appreciation for health care workers fighting the coronavirus.

In an Instagram video shared by Kensington Palace's official account on Thursday, the three young royals -- whose parents are Prince William and Kate Middleton -- are seen clapping for the National Health Service (NHS) staff.

"To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS #ClapForNHS," the caption of the 13-second clip reads.

In addition to George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 1, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their two kids also showed their support for everyone "working on the frontline" of COVID-19.

"So from all of us, just a huge thank you to so many of you working on the frontline, we really appreciate it, keep up the fantastic work," Prince Edward says in the video before he and his family start clapping.

Along with the video, several photos of Queen Elizabeth meeting with NHS workers in the past were also shared.

“We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services," a statement from the 93-year-old monarch reads in the caption.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Queen Elizabeth's eldest son, Prince Charles, tested positive for the novel virus after displaying mild symptoms.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," the Clarence House said to Fox News in a statement Wednesday morning.

The statement also confirmed that the 71-year-old British royal's wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, tested negative. They are currently at their home, Burnham on the Balmoral Estate, in Scotland "self-isolating," the statement confirmed.

The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace also confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that the queen is in good health despite the growing pandemic hitting close to home.

“Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of the 12 of March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare," the spokesman said.

