Prince William speaks out about coronavirus, UK's response

Prince William has made an official statement regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

The 37-year-old royal shared a message in an Instagram video on Wednesday, briefing followers on the National Emergency Trust, which will be put to use to help those in need during the pandemic.

For the first part of the video, William spoke directly to the camera.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON WANT TO OFFER 'SUPPORT' DURING THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, ROYAL EXPERT SAYS

"Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together," William said in the video. "The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature."

The video then cut to several clips of William and his wife, Kate Middleton, taking meetings and attending events regarding the National Emergency Trust.

He continued: "The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channeled in the best possible way -- which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important."

The Duke of Cambridge then explained that he had "dreaded" the day that the trust would have to be used, but he's now "grateful" that it exists in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY 'TAKING GOVERNMENT ADVICE' AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: REPORT

The trust will be used to help individuals in need across the U.K. "as quickly and efficiently as possible," William said.

The video's caption relayed a similar message, adding: "The NET has launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support individuals suffering hardship as a result of the #coronavirus outbreak."

William isn't the only royal who has been preparing for the virus.

It was recently reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are utilizing extremely thorough practices in their home to avoid contracting the infection.

The report states that contact between the royals and their staff is at "a bare minimum" as they engage in self-isolation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The outbreak has also led to Queen Elizabeth II canceling royal events and temporarily being relocated to Windsor Castle.